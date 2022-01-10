EducationDynamics Releases Marketing and Enrollment Management Benchmarks Report

HOBOKEN, N.J., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EducationDynamics, marketing and enrollment management experts specializing in growing online and adult-focused higher education programs, has released its latest report – Marketing and Enrollment Management Benchmarks 2022. The report uncovers the latest trends in student enrollments and behavior, and the impact two years of continuous disruption have had on higher education. The free annual report also looks at the latest digital marketing trends and helps colleges and universities understand how prospective students are engaging with schools at every stage of their higher education journey.

Over the last year, higher education has undergone a transformation. Some of the changes that first seemed like temporary adjustments to accommodate the pressures of a pandemic have become permanent fixtures of the education landscape. Enrollment is declining. Those students that are enrolling are more likely to be members of the workforce with responsibilities beyond school. These students represent challenges and an opportunity for institutions able to create flexible solutions.

Bruce Douglas, EducationDynamics CEO, stated, "Developing trends in higher education marketing were uncovered in 2020 while this past year surely solidified them. Now more than ever, higher education institutions must be student focused as programs continue to shift and develop with demands. Our latest report emphasizes the most recent trends and highlights their importance in today's education landscape, with a specific focus on the increasingly important role of adult and non-traditional students."

