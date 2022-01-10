HDT Global Announces the Appointment of Juan A. Navarro as President and CEO

SOLON, Ohio, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HDT Global (HDT), the leading manufacturer of highly-engineered, mission-capable infrastructure solutions across defense, aerospace and government markets, announced today the appointment of Juan Navarro as the new President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Navarro brings over 30 years of experience in high technology businesses and has held various executive leadership roles in both government contractor enterprises and consumer operations across the US and internationally.

"After a detailed and conscientious search, we believe we've found the ideal candidate in Juan," stated Vincent Buffa, HDT Chairman of the Board of Directors. "His record of engaged leadership and passionate customer focus is a perfect fit for HDT's strategic objectives."

Prior to joining HDT, Mr. Navarro was the CEO of Domo Tactical Communications (DTC), a private equity-backed technology firm specializing in communications and secure surveillance products for the Department of Defense and law enforcement agencies. During his tenure, he realigned DTC to focus on key programs of record in DoD and US law enforcement markets, achieving success in capturing several large opportunities in both sectors; while positioning the company to expand its worldwide operations. Mr. Navarro successfully guided the sale of DTC to a strategic acquirer in May of 2021.

Prior to DTC, Mr. Navarro was the President of Chemring Group North America, and also Chemring Sensors and Electronics Systems (CSES). As head of CSES, he was responsible for developing and implementing the strategy to expand Chemring's global footprint in electronics, CBRN, ground penetrating radar (GPR), and specialized counter-IED detection sensors. Mr. Navarro joined Chemring as a result of the 2008 acquisition of NIITEK, the leading US producer of vehicle-mounted GPR sensor systems. For his work in supporting the counter-IED mission, the US Army Corp of Engineers awarded Mr. Navarro the de Fleury Bronze Medal.

Before NIITEK, Mr. Navarro held several senior management positions at SER Solutions, concluding as the CEO responsible for its ultimate divestiture. He also held senior management positions at the Xerox Corporation where he was responsible for Systems Solutions and Professional Services. Mr. Navarro spent the early part of his career managing and developing software on electronic and signal processing systems for various US customers.

Mr. Navarro earned his bachelor's degree in Computer Science from the University of Maryland. He is a US Air Force veteran.

"I'm thrilled to join HDT Global, a leader in mission-critical infrastructure solutions, as they enter their 85th year of operations," said Mr. Navarro. "Along with HDT's leadership team and dedicated employees, I look forward to expanding the integration of HDT's infrastructure solutions across a host of domains, including unmanned systems and C4ISR. As a US manufacturer of proven expeditionary systems, HDT is properly positioned to support our US and international customers to safely achieve their objectives."

About HDT: Headquartered in Solon, Ohio, USA, HDT Global is widely recognized for its industry-leading production of state-of-the-art, fully integrated expeditionary solutions, including shelters, generators, heaters, air filtration devices, robotics, specialty transport vehicles and other engineered technologies, currently used by U.S. and allied military units worldwide, as well as civilian government and commercial customers. Proven solutions for extreme environments. We're there with you. For more information, visit www.hdtglobal.com.

