Orkin Selects DDB Chicago as its Strategic Business and Creative Partner

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DDB North America announced today that Orkin has selected DDB Chicago as its strategic business and creative agency of record, following a competitive review. The partnership with Orkin is the latest addition to the agency's roster of iconic household name brands, which includes Molson Coors, McDonald's, Mars, Jiffy Lube, and State Farm, among others.

This is the first win for DDB Chicago following an agency transformation and number of new hires under the leadership of CEO Andrea Diquez, including CCO Rodrigo Jatene, CSO Milo Chao and Head of Business Leadership Sandra Alfaro.

DDB Chicago CEO Andrea Diquez said, "I am so happy to be adding Orkin to the portfolio, and I couldn't be prouder of the entire team. It has truly been a collaborative effort from the very beginning. Our foundation is in place, and we are well on our way to delivering on our goals as an agency, with some incredible clients."

DDB Chicago's remit is to deliver breakthrough creative and business solutions fuelled by data and deep insights, further solidifying Orkin as America's first name in pest control and driving memorability for the brand.

Orkin Vice President of Marketing Cam Glover said, "Andrea and the team at DDB Chicago truly understood the Orkin brand and our goals. Their great thinking, creative ideas and collaborative nature stood out from the rest. I am looking forward to building upon our already strong relationship."

ABOUT DDB WORLDWIDE

DDB Worldwide ( www.ddb.com ) is one of the world's largest and most influential advertising and marketing networks. DDB has been named 2021 Network of the Year by D&AD and ADC, as well as numerous times by the Cannes International Festival of Creativity and the industry's leading advertising publications and awards shows. WARC has listed DDB as one of the Top 3 Global Networks for 12 of the last 15 years. The network's clients include Molson Coors, Volkswagen, McDonald's, Unilever, Mars, Peloton, JetBlue, Johnson & Johnson, and the U.S. Army, among others. Founded in 1949, DDB is part of the Omnicom Group (NYSE: OMC) and consists of over 10,000 employees across 149 offices in over 63 countries, with its flagship office in New York, NY.

ABOUT OMNICOM

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE – OMC) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries.

