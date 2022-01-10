Tijoh Launches RSCHire

FRISCO, Texas, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tijoh, a multidisciplinary portfolio company operating in the digital space, has announced the launch of RSCHire, a platform providing restaurant brands on-demand support center team resources with hand-picked talent, sourced from the industry's most recognized concepts.

RSCHire is a web-based platform providing access to contract resources to help restaurant brands build, grow and support their restaurant support centers. Whether for a project, part-time or full-time, restaurant brands are provided same-day talent matching with candidates that are thoroughly vetted based on need, compatibility and skillset. RSCHire allows restaurants brands to have access to on-demand resources that help to fill potential hiring gaps and employee turnover to ensure that the restaurant support center can continue to operate at peak efficiency, limiting any potential disruptions.

"We've been lucky to work with over 50 different brands in the restaurant/treat/coffee space, many that operate at both the national and global level, through 5&5, one of our key portfolio brands. What we noticed is, regardless of size, there are often times difficult transition periods with restaurant support centers, due to employee turnover or issues finding the right talent. We wanted to provide an alternative solution that was not an additional hiring agency or job board. On the talent side of the equation, with job flexibility drastically changing within the last year, we also wanted to offer people options to use RSCHire as a way to generate incremental income or even as a full-time option," says Johnathan Chen, the Chief Strategist and Co-founder of Tijoh.

Currently, RSCHire is offering contract resources for the following roles: Implementation Manager, Off-Premise Manager, Product Manager, Project Manager, Loyalty Manager, POS Manager, Customer Experience Manager, Digital Platform Manager, Creative Manager, UI/UX Designer, Product Designer, Graphic Designer and Social Media Manager. RSCHire is continuing to add additional roles, as talent continues to be sourced.

"Our goal is to become an all-in-one resource for restaurant support centers. While we've focused on both creative/marketing and digital/platform management in terms of our available roles, due to industry demands, we're working on developing and recruiting talent that would enable us to expand our offerings, whether that means R&D, HR, Operations or any other role needed by restaurant support centers," says Johnathan Chen, the Chief Strategist and Co-founder of Tijoh.

To learn more, go to https://rschire.com. To hire talent, go to https://rschire.com/hire-us/. To join the talent pool, go to https://rschire.com/join-our-talent-network/.

About Tijoh: Founded in 2020, Tijoh is a multi-disciplinary portfolio company developing businesses that grow and innovate within the digital space. The company's core focus is to be digital-first in everything they do. Tijoh currently owns and manages TwoPlayer, 5&5, balanwork, Design All Things, Auto Brander, United States of Kawaii, and RSCHire. For more information about Tijoh, please visit https://www.tijoh.com/

