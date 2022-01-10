World's first 'Travel with Confidence' program continues at Baha Mar As COVID-19 positive cases increase, Baha Mar strengthens its dedication to the health and safety of guests and employees

NASSAU, Bahamas, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Baha Mar, the leading resort destination in The Bahamas, pledges to uphold its industry-leading Travel with Confidence program. A first-of-its-kind initiative, and the only program of this type in the world, Baha Mar continues its commitment to create the safest and healthiest environment for all guests during the ongoing global health crisis and ever evolving travel and entry protocols.

Originally introduced in February 2021, Baha Mar's Travel with Confidence program promises that should a resort guest test positive for COVID-19 during their stay, Baha Mar will provide courtesy accommodations and a daily dining credit of $150 per person per day, for up to 14 days in quarantine. Alternatively, should the guest choose to return to the United States earlier, Baha Mar will provide private jet travel for guests and their immediate family to the U.S., free of charge.

Since the onset of the pandemic, Baha Mar has maintained robust testing and sanitization protocols in an effort to ensure the safety of guests and employees. With the recent global uptick in positive cases and new variants, Baha Mar continues to reinforce its protocols. This includes the Commitment to Wellbeing program that offers complimentary, on-site COVID-19 rapid antigen testing, mandatory mask policies in public areas, social distancing and stringent cleanliness regimes that go above and beyond Baha Mar's already vigorous cleaning standards. Additional resort protocols also include weekly employee COVID-19 testing, complimentary, on-site vaccination and booster shots for employees, heightened food safety and digital ordering, touchless payments, and technology methods that allow for an abundance of contactless experiences from the moment guests arrive.

"The safety and health of our guests and employees is our top priority at Baha Mar," said Graeme Davis, President, Baha Mar. "With our rigorous ongoing testing, we've conducted over 400,000 tests to date as part of Our Travel with Confidence and Commitment to Wellbeing programs. We continue to lead the hospitality industry in creating the safest possible environment for our guests and employees."

Baha Mar is a master planned integrated resort development situated on 1,000 acres overlooking the world's famous Cable Beach. The white sand beach destination includes three global brand operators – Grand Hyatt, SLS, and Rosewood – over 2,300 rooms and more than 40 restaurants and lounges, the largest casino in the Caribbean, a state-of-the-art convention center, an 18-hole Jack Nicklaus Royal Blue Golf Course, the Caribbean's first and only flagship ESPA spa, brand new $200 million Baha Bay luxury water park, and over 30 luxury retail outlets. Baha Mar is a breathtaking location with dynamic programming, activities, and guest offerings in one of the most beautiful places in the world – The Bahamas. For more information and reservations, visit www.bahamar.com.

