PARSIPPANY, N.J., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world's largest hotel franchising company with approximately 9,000 hotels across nearly 95 countries, continues to expand its global footprint with its entry into Poland with the 205-room upscale Wyndham Wroclaw Old Town. Managed by Mogotel Hotel Group, a leading hotel operator in the Baltics, the property is expected to open early next month and will be located in the heart of Wroclaw's city center.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Enters Poland with Upscale Hotel in the Heart of the Historic City of Wroclaw

One of the largest cities in Western Poland and home to many renowned universities and research centers, Wroclaw combines rich history and charming architecture with a lively cultural scene across its museums, theatres, art galleries and workshops. Perfectly positioned for exploring the central, picturesque Old Town with many attractions and landmarks, the hotel will feature stylish guest rooms, an expansive atrium and a top floor wellness area, with a state of the art fitness room, sauna and steam bath.

The hotel will offer a wide range of food and beverage outlets including a gourmet restaurant, a cozy lounge and bar to relax and socialize. Those traveling for business will also have access the hotel's 11 meeting rooms, which accommodate a total capacity of over 400 attendees. In addition, the hotel is conveniently located just 10 miles from Wroclaw's International Copernicus Airport.

Wyndham Wroclaw Old Town is the latest addition in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts growing portfolio in Europe, including over 350 operational hotels across 30 countries and a development pipeline of over 90 properties.

Christian Michel, Vice President Development Europe, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts EMEA, said: "We are delighted to be launching our first hotel in Poland with our upscale Wyndham brand in collaboration with Mogotel. Poland is a country with strong development potential and a plethora of destinations that attract and suit different types of travelers. With favorable economic conditions and a large domestic demand, Poland brings exciting opportunities for our industry and perfectly fits our growth strategy for Europe."

Ivans Dokicans, Head of Development & Board Member of Mogotel Hotel Group,commented: "Wroclaw is a beautiful and historic city and we are proud to debut the Wyndham brand in the city. Wyndham Wroclaw Old Town will mark our second property in collaboration with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts following the opening of Wyndham Garden Munich Messe in Germany and we look forward to the continuation of our fruitful partnership."

Wyndham hotels in Poland and around the world participate in Wyndham Rewards, the world's most generous hotel rewards program with more than 50,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals worldwide.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with approximately 9,000 hotels across nearly 95 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 803,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveller, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 22 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty programme offers over 90 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

Mogotel Hotel Group is a leading hotel operator in the Baltic States, operating in the hospitality and tourism industry since 2002. The company manages a wide portfolio of multi-brand properties across Latvia, Estonia, Ukraine and Bulgaria including over 1,600 rooms ranging from budget, midscale to upper scale offerings. For more information, visit www.mogotel.com

Silvia deCandia | emeacommunications@wyndham.com

Scott Carman | scott.carman@wyndham.com

