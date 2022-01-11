Pixelworks Powers OnePlus 10 Pro Flagship to Deliver Superior Visual Experience

SHANGHAI, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of innovative video and display processing solutions, and OnePlus, a premium global smartphone manufacturer, today announced that the newly launched OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone incorporates Pixelworks' advanced Pro Software solution, bringing consistent color accuracy and eye-comfort experience in different viewing conditions.

The new OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone features a fluid AMOLED display with second-generation LTPO calibration technology and 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is built on the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 8 Gen 1 mobile platform, paired together with 8GB/ 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. Powered by Pixelworks visual processing technology, the display capability of OnePlus 10 Pro has been further enhanced to deliver exceptional visual enjoyment.

A powerful screen is the foundation for achieving excellent visual quality, and Pixelworks technology serves as the engine to empower full utilization of the screen's display capability.

Pixelworks Pro Software solution brings significant visual display benefits to OnePlus 10 Pro smartphones, including:

Absolute Color Accuracy – Every OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone is factory calibrated with Pixelworks patented and high-efficiency calibration technology, producing an average Delta E value (an indicator for measuring color accuracy, the lower the better) less than 1, which means that the human eyes cannot detect any deviation from perfect color reproduction.

Professional Brightness Calibration – This industry-leading brightness calibration results in superior color accuracy in varied lighting conditions that are optimally aligned with people's visual perception. By ensuring the display's gamma value is always at 2.2 (best standard tested by image and video processing professionals), Pixelworks technology guarantees the most true-to-life experience for human eyes. Even in low brightness, the solution adapts the gamma curve to compensate for brightness to ensure the consistent color appearance of content displayed by the screen.

Ambient Adaptive Color Correction – Leveraging the 3D LUT method, Pixelworks visual processing technology conducts advanced color calibration, including the adjustment of gamma value, gamut alteration, and error tracking. This calibration technology also provides the dynamic correction of nonlinear attributes, interference colors, hue, saturation, and brightness. The comprehensive management of these attributes to a very precise level produces exacting and authentic color on the screen that is as vivid as what human eyes detect in the '3D space', regardless of ambient lighting conditions.

"Congratulations to the OnePlus team on the release of the OnePlus 10 Pro flagship! I believe many OnePlus fans have been looking forward to this moment and that this new model will prove it was worth the wait, " said Leo Shen, Sr. VP, GM of Mobile BU, Pixelworks. "The extraordinary design and strong performance of OnePlus 10 Pro make the flagship look elegant and yet full of power. OnePlus has a unique pursuit on image processing and visual display, and we are glad to cooperate with this stylish brand to build and enrich its display capability to benefit all OnePlus users."

"OnePlus 10 Pro flagship is a product that demonstrates the great efforts made by the entire OnePlus team. Every detail of the smartphone has been considered carefully by the team, ranging from design appearance and material selection, to system and component configurations such as OS, camera, screen, etc." said Kinder Liu, GM of OnePlus. "It's great to have Pixelworks' continued support and contribution on the OnePlus 10 Pro. We believe the win-win combination of OnePlus 10 Pro's powerful screen and Pixelworks' cutting-edge display technology will bring our users impressive visual enjoyment that's beyond their expectation."

About OnePlus

OnePlus is a global mobile technology company challenging conventional concepts of technology. Created around the "Never Settle" mantra, OnePlus creates exquisitely designed devices with premium build quality and high-performance hardware. OnePlus thrives on cultivating strong bonds and growing together with its community of users and fans. For more information, please visit OnePlus.com.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks (NASDAQ: PXLW) provide industry-leading content creation, video delivery and display processing solutions and technology that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality, across all screens – from cinema to smartphone and beyond. The Company has more than 20 years of history delivering image processing innovation to leading providers of consumer electronics, professional displays and video streaming services. For more information, please visit the company's web site at www.pixelworks.com.

Note: Pixelworks and the Pixelworks logo are registered trademarks of Pixelworks, Inc. Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries. Qualcomm Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

(PRNewsfoto/Pixelworks, Inc.)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pixelworks, Inc.