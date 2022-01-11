Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Comunibanc Corp. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Civista

Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 2:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Comunibanc (OTCPK: CBCZ) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Civista.

AdemiLogo (PRNewsfoto/Ademi LLP)
AdemiLogo (PRNewsfoto/Ademi LLP)

Click here to learn how to join the action: https://www.ademilaw.com/case/comunibanc-corp or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi LLP alleges Comunibanc's financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet Comunibanc shareholders will receive only 1.1888 shares of Civista common stock and $30.13 in cash for each Comunibanc share, implying a deal value of $60.59 per Comunibanc share based on the closing price of Civista's common stock on January 7, 2022 of $25.62. The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Comunibanc by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a significant penalty if Comunibanc accepts a superior bid. Comunibanc insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of Comunibanc's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Comunibanc.

If you own Comunibanc common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/comunibanc-corp.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts
Ademi LLP
Guri Ademi
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-ademi-llp-investigates-whether-comunibanc-corp-has-obtained-a-fair-price-in-its-transaction-with-civista-301458002.html

SOURCE Ademi LLP

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.