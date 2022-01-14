Bionomics Limited (Nasdaq: BNOX, ASX: BNO) to Ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell on Friday January 14, 2022

EASTWOOD, Australia, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bionomics Limited (Nasdaq: BNOX, ASX: BNO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical developing novel, allosteric ion channel modulators designed to transform the lives of patients suffering from serious central nervous system disorders with high unmet medical need, will ring the Nasdaq Closing Bell remotely from around the globe.

Dr Errol De Souza, Executive Chairman, will ring the Closing Bell alongside the Company's team in a virtual bell ringing ceremony.

When:

FRIDAY, JANUARY 14, 2021 – 3:45 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET

Webcast:

A live stream of the Nasdaq Closing Bell will be available at: https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony

