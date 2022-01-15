Journalists Across America Gather for Widely Anticipated Shincheonji Church Press Conference

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reporters from across the country gathered January 14th for a press conference hosted by Shincheonji Church of Jesus Americas. The church, which is headquartered in South Korea, has seen explosive growth in the past few years. Over 100 media representatives from 27 countries participated in the press conference.

The event, which was livestreamed via YouTube, highlighted results from the church's recent Revelation seminar and provided details regarding its latest series about the parables of the secrets of heaven. Remarks were given by the head pastor, Chairman Lee Man Hee, who has worked for 39 years to provide free Bible education worldwide.

Media in attendance included The Washington Correspondent, Sphinx TV, Radio Misku, ReligioMag, 4M TV USA, Sun Newspapers and Bolsa de Noticias TV. Testimonies were shared by pastors who signed MOUs and agreed to partner with Shincheonji Church after participating in the Revelation series. Through this series, 1,200 church leaders in 57 countries signed MOUs with Shincheonji Church and committed to working together.

From October 18 to December 27, 2021, Shincheonji Church of Jesus, The Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony, hosted a free seminar providing a chapter-by-chapter explanation of the Book of Revelation. The series — which was released on YouTube in 24 languages — garnered the attention of 7 million viewers in 136 countries, including 16,000 pastors.

Shincheonji Church's newest online seminar series, titled "Testimony on the Parables of the Secrets of Heaven and Their True Meanings," is available on YouTube through March 28th. Lessons from the 24-part series were released beginning on January 3rd.

Chairman Lee said, "So that many can perceive, we are giving explanations to the parables so that more people can be saved." Later he added, "Everyone, let's not slander each other. Instead, we need to meet and communicate and converse. If there are good things, we need to share. And let's love one another."

Through its free online series, Shincheonji Church hopes to equip people worldwide with a clear understanding of the entire Bible and the will of God. Knowledge of the secrets of heaven, which has been hidden for thousands of years, has finally been revealed and made plain for all believers.

