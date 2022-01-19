Beautycounter, the Industry-Leading Clean Beauty Brand, Continues Growth, Appoints New CEO

Gregg Renfrew, founder of Beautycounter, will take a new role at the company to further accelerate the company's growth, names Marc Rey as Chief Executive Officer.

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Counter Brands, LLC – parent company of Beautycounter, the leader in clean beauty – today announced that Marc Rey has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective February 1, 2022. Founder, Gregg Renfrew, will serve as the company's Executive Chair and Chief Brand Officer. In partnership with Renfrew, Rey will focus on operationalizing Beautycounter's mission to lead and define the future of the global beauty industry, further accelerating its strategic initiatives by increasing brand awareness as well as bolstering the company's innovative, integrated, omnichannel business model.

Gregg Renfrew, Founder, Executive Chair & Chief Brand Officer of Beautycounter

"As the Founder of Beautycounter, my focus is on the future of our company to ensure we continue to lead our industry toward a better place. Marc is aligned with my ambitious vision for Beautycounter and our continued role in defining the industry's evolution," said Gregg Renfrew, Founder, Executive Chair, and Chief Brand Officer of Beautycounter. "His track record of scaling and optimizing businesses, proven ability to develop talented teams, and commitment to changing beauty for the better make him a natural fit as we continue to pursue long-term growth and expansion."

"I am thrilled to join Gregg and her team at Beautycounter, the undeniable pioneer of clean beauty. Under Gregg's leadership, the company has led widespread industry transformation and a movement that continues to gain momentum," said Marc Rey, newly appointed CEO of Beautycounter. "I look forward to working with Gregg to build on the success the company has achieved over the past decade, and to execute a business strategy that will set us up for continued growth and impact in the decades to come."

In her new role, Renfrew will expand her work on areas that remain critical to Beautycounter's mission — and to the industry overall — including community engagement and empowerment, brand innovation and awareness, and social mission and advocacy. Renfrew has paved the way for cosmetic reform in an industry with regulations that have stood largely unchanged since 1938. She was selected as the first founder of a beauty brand to testify in front of Congress in 2019, and her advocacy has resulted in the passage of 10 pieces of legislation since she founded Beautycounter in 2011.

Rey joins Beautycounter after most recently serving as CEO and Global Chief Growth Officer of Shiseido Americas. He successfully led a portfolio of global brands, including NARS, bareMinerals, Drunk Elephant, and Laura Mercier, with a particular emphasis on the digital and technological development of the group. Prior to joining Shiseido in 2015, he was Senior Vice President of Coty North America, and President of IDC at L'Oréal USA. Throughout his career, Rey has demonstrated an ability to scale companies experiencing rapid growth and to operationalize a larger mission. At Beautycounter, Rey will focus on furthering Beautycounter's ambitious and multifaceted mission by continuing to evolve its omnichannel strategy and identifying new opportunities that unlock the company's potential.

This partnership is the natural next step in accelerating Beautycounter's growth. Beautycounter has experienced a rapid rise since it was founded in 2011, including its most recent $1 billion valuation as part of its partnership with Carlyle, announced in April 2021 . This decision further positions Beautycounter for continued expansion, and the company's vision remains clear: to become the world's most trusted and admired beauty brand — available when, how, and where its customers want.

Beautycounter is a mission-driven, digitally native, clean beauty brand that has continued to lead and define the future of the global beauty industry since it was founded in 2011. The company's efforts have led the way for ingredient innovation and transparency, having introduced The Never List™ to ensure over 1,800 questionable or potentially harmful ingredients are never used in its product formulations as part of its Blueprint for Clean™ ; achieved clinically proven product efficacy, creating award-winning makeup and skin care, driving consumer loyalty; and prioritized advocacy to advance personal-care product safety. This consumer-first combination is what Beautycounter strives to consistently deliver for its community, and what sets it apart as the leader in the beauty industry.

To learn more, visit beautycounter.com.

About Beautycounter

Founded by Gregg Renfrew in 2011 and launched in 2013, Beautycounter is the leader in cleaner skin care and cosmetics whose mission is to get safer products into the hands of everyone. The Santa Monica, CA-based brand leads the way for improved transparency and accountability in the beauty industry, including advocacy efforts that update federal regulations that have stood largely unchanged since 1938.

Beautycounter is an omnichannel brand and is available today online, in physical retail stores, through strategic partnerships, and through its community of independent sellers across North America.

Beautycounter offers more than 100 products that have earned numerous awards, including Fast Company's Most Innovative, Allure's Best of Beauty, Glamour's Beauty Awards, Refinery29's Innovators List, WWD's 2019 Best-Performing Beauty Company, and CNBC's Disruptor 50. For more information, visit www.beautycounter.com, follow on Instagram @beautycounter, Twitter @beautycounterhq, Facebook @beautycounterhq, and YouTube @beautycounter.

Marc Rey, CEO of Beautycounter

Beautycounter Hero Products

Beautycounter logo (PRNewsfoto/Beautycounter)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Beautycounter