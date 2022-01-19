The Frenchmen Hotel is Reborn: Reimagined Boutique Hotel in New Orleans Welcomes Mardi Gras and Jazz Fest Guests

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In time to welcome guests making the pilgrimage to New Orleans for the return of Mardi Gras and Jazz Fest, the fully renovated and reimagined The Frenchmen Hotel (417 Frenchmen Street) will open on February 1, 2022. There is nowhere better than iconic Frenchmen Street to celebrate the rebirth of New Orleans' favorite season. Award-winning entrepreneur and restaurateur, Robert Thompson, has thoughtfully reimagined and breathed new life into the historic, boutique hotel situated at the doorstep of the treasured Marigny neighborhood, just one block off Esplanade and the French Quarter.

"It's an incredible privilege to reopen one of the most beautiful boutique hotels in NOLA," said Thompson, founder and CEO of Angevin & Co. , which purchased The Frenchmen Hotel in June 2021. "I've been in love with New Orleans for a long time and moved my family here full-time last year. It's a dream come true to dedicate the revival of The Frenchmen Hotel to the people and the place that's meant so much to me."

Each of the 27 guest rooms of The Frenchmen Hotel has been entirely renovated using Leonor Fini, a painter who embodied the creative, eccentric and avant-garde characteristics of the French surrealist movement, as the muse. The original character of the historic 1860s building has been left intact and washed with energetic, rebellious Fini hues. Guests will find in each room colorful vintage rugs, the original ceiling medallions and different pieces of curated art works that celebrate femininity and a bohemian lifestyle. In addition to enticing rooms, the refreshed and refined aesthetic is sophisticated but not intimidating, centered around an intimate, lush pool courtyard. Thompson and team are leaning into his deep expertise in food and beverage service to revitalize two on-property bar spaces, including an outdoor mezzanine bar reserved for guests of the hotel. On the lower-level, guests and locals can take in nightly live music while imbibing craft cocktails at the new hotel bar, Midnight Revival , which also will celebrate its grand opening on February 1, 2022.

The atmosphere at Midnight Revival will complement Frenchmen Street with live music and a cocktail menu that features both classic and tropical libations. Visitors and long-time locals can step into Midnight Revival and immediately feel the energy of New Orleans.

"The spirit of this city makes you feel like the night is always young, and we want everyone - from first-time visitors to seasoned revelers - to manifest that magic each time they raise a glass in Midnight Revival," said Thompson.

The Frenchmen Hotel is the first hotel from Robert Thompson's Angevin & Co. hospitality portfolio. Earlier this month, Thompson and team announced the purchase of another historic New Orleans hotel, The Whitney Hotel , which is planned to re-open following a top-to-bottom renovation and the addition of a restaurant, bar and flower shop, in early 2023.

The Frenchmen Hotel is now accepting reservations with rates starting at $180/night for a standard room, to $1,000/night for the Frenchmen two-bedroom suite. Call (504) 688-2900 or visit FrenchmenHotel.com to reserve a room. Follow The Frenchmen @frenchmen_hotel on Instagram and @FrenchmanHotel on Facebook to learn more. For updates from Midnight Revival, follow @midnightrevivalnola on Instagram.

About Angevin & Co.

Angevin & Co. is focused on providing creatively inspired, neighborhood-centric hospitality experiences where our lobbies, bars and restaurants are the beating heart of our hotels. Led by hospitality industry veteran, Robert Thompson, Angevin & Co. develops the concepts and operates boutique hotels and their bars, cafes and full-service restaurants across the country, spanning from the Rocky Mountains to the southern U.S., and is based in New Orleans, LA.

