Mitratech Acquires Spend Management Leader, Quovant

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitratech , the leading provider of legal and compliance software, is pleased to announce that it has acquired Quovant, a premier solution for spend management, advanced analytics, and legal bill review.

"We are thrilled to be bringing Quovant into the Mitratech suite of solutions and services"

Quovant has more than two decades of industry expertise and best practices that enable customers to simplify and add transparency to legal bill review processes. Through Quovant's expert review services and technology, invoices are centralized and reviewed against an organization's specific billing guidelines, which helps to drive improvements in efficiency and compliance. The Quovant software also delivers advanced analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) categorization capabilities.

"We are thrilled to be bringing Quovant into the Mitratech suite of solutions and services," said Mike Williams, CEO of Mitratech. "One of the paramount goals at Mitratech is to strategically bring together technologies that span the entire legal and risk spectrum. By integrating Quovant, our customers will now have unprecedented spend visibility across their organization in one, integrated platform."

Quovant's customers include over 20% of the Fortune 50 and seven of the top 10 healthcare systems in the U.S.

"Quovant was founded to uniquely optimize legal professionals' eBilling and invoice review processes while measuring performance and providing deeper analytics on law firm compliance and benchmarking," said Bill Horne, CEO of Quovant. "Integrating our technology and spend analytics expertise into Mitratech's platform provides organizations and their legal partners with unparalleled, next generation insights, productivity, efficiency and collaboration."

About Mitratech

Mitratech is a proven global technology partner for corporate legal, risk & compliance, and HR professionals seeking to maximize productivity, control expense, and mitigate risk by deepening operational alignment, increasing visibility, and spurring collaboration across their organization. That helps them rise to the challenge of serving the evolving needs of the modern, dynamic enterprise.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mitratech Holdings Inc