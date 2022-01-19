Opus IVS™ and 1Collision® Launch Nationwide Diagnostic Partnership

DETROIT, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 1Collision®, a national group of independently owned collision repair centers that provides high-quality vehicle repair services, assistance with insurance claims and the highest level of customer satisfaction, has entered into an agreement to deploy the Opus IVS™ DriveSafe™ collision scanning solution to its network of Affiliate locations. 1Collision worked with Opus IVS, formerly known as Drew Technologies, to create an efficient workflow process for DriveSafe™ – allowing shops to improve cycle time while performing aftermarket pre-, in-process and post-scans, OEM scanning, flash programming and ADAS calibrations. DriveSafe is fully integrated with CCC ONE® software and data to provide shops with one easy-to-use collision solution that does it all.

"Opus IVS is proud to be the collision solution for 1Collision and is looking forward to supporting its Affiliates across the U.S. with diagnostic scanning, calibration, remote programming and live expert support," said Brian Herron, President, Opus IVS. He added, "Our team has provided OEM-endorsed solutions to dealerships and independent repairers for over a decade. Our DriveSafe product provides collision repair facilities with the capability for aftermarket quick-scanning, OEM-endorsed scanning, programming and ADAS calibrations backed by live diagnostic support to complete a quality repair – all coupled with the ability to easily document the results." Herron further indicated, "We are pleased that 1Collision selected Opus IVS to bring solutions to their Affiliate partners that support the future of repairing advanced vehicles."

"1Collision Affiliates are dedicated to being the preferred collision repair centers in the market areas they serve," said Jim Keller, President & COO, 1Collision. He added, "We are excited to partner with Opus IVS, a leader in OEM-endorsed diagnostic technology and remote programming and support, to provide our Affiliates with a first-class, OEM-endorsed diagnostic tool to help complete high-quality, safe and proper repairs in a timely and customer-friendly manner. The Opus IVS DriveSafe solution totally supports our focus on constantly improving the auto body repair process and utilizing our unique SMART Performance System to deliver the results, technical training and management expertise that insurers require.

1Collision provides corporate-level support and resources to affiliated collision repair centers in all business areas; business planning, marketing and web presence, operations and office management and training, purchasing power, insurer and OE relations, HR and recruiting support, and offers a national group health and benefits package, and succession and exit strategy.

1Collision and Canadian partner CSN Collision Centers are currently expanding their 260 location collision repair network throughout North America, providing industry-leading corporate level support to independent collision repair affiliates in every critical area of their business operations.

Opus IVS is the Intelligent Vehicle Support division of Opus Group, formed through the

merging of industry-leading companies DrewTech, Autologic, Farsight, BlueLink and

AutoEnginuity to develop innovative automotive solutions for more than 50,000 repair shops and dealerships worldwide, giving them the confidence to get the most complex vehicles back on the road safely and fast. Opus IVS develops industry-leading OEM-endorsed diagnostic technology with over 60 patents pending related to remote flash programming, pre- and post-repair scanning, remote technical support, ADAS calibrations and vehicle network technology. The Opus IVS remote technical support connects the shop with 100+ brand-specific Master Technicians to help interpret trouble codes, review OEM service procedures and provide diagnostic assistance directly through the tool. Opus IVS is a division of Opus Group. Opus Group has over 2,600 employees, 34 offices globally and connects to 30M vehicles per year for OBD testing.

