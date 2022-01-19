Stubbs Alderton & Markiles Promotes Kelly Siobhan Laffey to Partner, John De La Merced and Neil Elan to Senior Counsel

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stubbs Alderton & Markiles, LLP (SA&M), one of Southern California's leading law firms, is pleased to announce that Kelly Siobhan Laffey has been promoted from Senior Counsel to Partner, and John De La Merced and Neil Elan have been promoted from Associate to Senior Counsel. The promotions acknowledge the attorneys' significant, ongoing contributions to the Firm.

Having recently represented Nexient in its sale to NTT DATA and 24Hr Homecare in its sale to Alpine Investors and TEAM Services Group, Kelly Siobhan Laffey's practice focuses on advising emerging growth and middle market companies in the technology, digital, internet, interactive media (i.e., AR and VR), and entertainment industries. She counsels clients on issues related to corporate governance and formation, mergers and acquisitions, venture capital and other financings, joint ventures, employee compensation, complex stockholder and operating agreements, securities law regulation, and other general corporate matters. Kelly also advises investors and funds in connection with venture capital and other financings.

"One of the hallmarks of our Firm is the opportunity we provide to talented young lawyers like Kelly to not only work in a challenging and collegial environment, but to develop their own practices within the greater umbrella of the Firm," says Scott Alderton, SA&M's Managing Partner. "Kelly is a fantastic corporate lawyer with deep M&A, venture capital, and general corporate experience, and we couldn't have a more accomplished, deserving, and dedicated colleague to welcome into our Partnership."

John De La Merced represents clients in commercial, intellectual property, and real estate disputes in federal court, state court, and arbitration. His experience encompasses all aspects of the litigation process, including discovery, law and motion practice, mediation, and taking cases to trial and arbitration proceedings. John has been instrumental in securing favorable results on behalf of the Firm's clients, including obtaining a judgment dismissing an action against a pharmaceutical company in federal court which was recently affirmed on appeal. John is the current President of the UCLA Law Alumni Association Board of Directors and serves on the Board of Directors for the Philippine American Bar Association (PABA) after having previously served as PABA's President in 2019.

Neil Elan's civil litigation practice focuses on all areas of business and commercial litigation, with a particular emphasis on business dissolution, buy-sell agreements, prosecution and defense of breach of contract and promissory note actions, business torts, unfair business practices, fraud, and Anti-SLAPP. He represents real estate developers, limited liability companies, closely-held corporations, financial institutions, entertainment producers, commercial landlords, and business owners.

"We've had a tremendous start to 2022, recently adding two new partners, and promoting Kelly, John, and Neil. Their promotions are a direct result of their contributions to our Firm, and in the case of John and Neil, I expect them to continue their upward trajectories," Alderton concluded.

About Stubbs Alderton & Markiles, LLP

Since its inception in 2002, Stubbs Alderton & Markiles, LLP has worked alongside innovators and leaders of businesses large and small whose ideas are world changing. The Firm takes a long-term approach to its relationship with clients, partnering with them all along their evolutionary path, from idea to growth to exit, or whatever their future may hold. The Firm's mission is to provide technically excellent legal services in a consistent, highly-responsive and service-oriented manner with an entrepreneurial and practical business advisory perspective.

With robust corporate, mergers and acquisitions, venture capital and emerging growth, public securities, digital media and entertainment, business litigation and intellectual property practices, SA&M's attorneys assist clients with virtually every legal issue a business or an individual may face. SA&M's attorneys employ their collective wisdom and experience to craft sophisticated innovative solutions to clients' legal and business problems always keeping in mind their business strategy and objectives.

SA&M is frequently recognized for excellence in the practice of law and its outstanding commitment to the Southern California tech community. The Firm, its practices, and its attorneys are honored by clients, other lawyers from around the country, national legal publications, and ranking organizations such as U.S. News & World Report's "Best Law Firms," Chambers and Partners, and Thomson Reuters' "Super Lawyers Magazine."

