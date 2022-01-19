TAG Financial Institutions Group Announces Formation of TAG Capital Solutions Group

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TAG Financial Institutions Group, LLC ("TAG Financial"), a leading investment banking firm in the Financial and Business Services sectors, today announced the formation of TAG Capital Solutions Group, LLC ("TCS").

As a newly formed subsidiary of TAG Financial, TCS will focus on meeting the capital needs and corporate finance objectives of insurance carriers and other risk-taking entities, platforms, and structures. TCS applies a comprehensive approach for those seeking capital management, corporate finance, and risk management advice. TCS's capital solutions are designed to help clients optimize earnings, strengthen capital positions, and realize merger and acquisition and divestment opportunities.

Leading the effort will be Greg Nelson, a Managing Director of TAG Financial who will be joined by David Braisted, most recently a Financial Analyst at A.M. Best. The team will be augmented by support from the professional personnel at TAG Financial as well as strategic relationships with outside insurance technology and (re)insurance brokerage industry experts. Additionally, TCS will create an advisory board led by Steven Nigro, Managing Partner and Joe Braunstein, Senior Advisor of TAG Financial. TCS intends to round out the entire advisory committee within the month of January drawing on all insurance industry disciplines.

"There is an emerging need for a more comprehensive approach to solving the capital needs of insurance risk-bearing entities" Nelson said, "one that encompasses the sophisticated application of capital adequacy measures, risk transfer strategies, rating, regulatory and compliance advice, and enhanced financial modeling, combined with the access to capital markets desirous of investing in the space."

Steven Nigro added "TAG Capital Solutions Group has the skill set and knowledge base to continue and expand our insurance carrier practice. This team, with the active involvement of our advisory board, will provide our clients with an unparalleled level of service and success."

About TAG Financial Institutions Group

TAG Financial is an investment banking firm with headquarters in New York City that focuses on the insurance and business services industries. TAG Financial and its 15 professionals have cumulatively closed over 250 mergers and acquisitions and capital raising transactions since its inception in 2012. TAG Financial provides due diligence for acquirers through its affiliate TAG Consulting Services, LLC.

