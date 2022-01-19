Tower Arch Capital Announces New Partner, CCO, and Banner 2021

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tower Arch Capital, LP ("Tower Arch"), a Salt Lake City, Utah-based lower middle-market private equity firm, announced two promotions after a banner 2021, completing nearly $1.2 billion in total transaction value throughout the year across seven transactions, including new platform acquisitions, add-on acquisitions, and divestitures.

Tower Arch also announced two significant promotions:

Aubrey Burnett has been promoted to Partner.

Aubrey Burnett has been promoted to Partner effective January 1, 2022. Aubrey joined the firm in 2016 as a Vice President and was promoted to Principal in 2018. Previously, he held positions with HIG Capital in San Francisco, Charlesbank Capital Partners in Boston, and with The Parthenon Group in Boston. Aubrey currently serves on the Board of Directors at Lifeport and was a former Director at KNS International. Additionally, he has been involved in Tower Arch investments in Corbett Technology Solutions, Inc., OSM Worldwide, SnugZ USA, and Softvision. Aubrey received an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business and graduated Magna Cum Laude from Dartmouth College with a Bachelor of Arts in Government.

Christian Little has been promoted to Chief Compliance Officer (CCO).

Christian Little has been promoted to Chief Compliance Officer effective January 1, 2022. Christian joined Tower Arch in 2020 as a Tax Manager and will continue to serve in that capacity in addition to his new CCO responsibilities. Previously, he was a Senior Tax Manager at PwC and was a Tax Manager with Deloitte, where he spent ten years combined supporting private equity and venture capital clients in the Bay Area in areas of compliance, fund structuring, and domestic and international tax reporting and withholding. Christian received a Master of Accounting and a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting from the University of Utah.

David Topham, Partner at Tower Arch Capital said, "We are excited to announce these promotions for both Aubrey and Christian in recognition of their extensive and impressive contributions to our firm. Their promotions demonstrate our commitment to growing talent from within and position us for continued growth as we serve our investors, portfolio management teams, and our marketplace and community partners. Please join us in recognizing their achievements."

About Tower Arch Capital

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Tower Arch Capital is a lower-middle market private equity firm with over $750 million under management. Tower Arch seeks to partner with and grow high-quality family and entrepreneur-owned companies to deliver long-term value for their management teams and investors. Tower Arch brings operational, consulting, and financial expertise to small and mid-sized companies to help them scale and improve their operations. Target investments include control positions in entrepreneur and family-owned businesses with revenue between $20 million and $150 million or EBITDA between $5 million and $25 million. For more information, please visit www.towerarch.com.

