VIRGO PR CONCLUDES 2021 WITH OVER $1 MILLION IN YEAR ONE REVENUES Ran Successful Campaigns For Likes of OpenSea, Genies, Upland, Verijet, and Many More

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virgo PR , a leading independent PR agency launched a year ago has concluded the first full year in operations and has exceeded $1 Million in revenues for 2021. The agency expects to exceed $2.5 Million in Revenue in 2022. The team has already grown to 10 employees.

Helmed by industry veteran Mike Paffmann, the agency has added electric clients, including a mix of blockchain and NFT leaders like Opensea, Upland, Alethea, and nWay, along with players in the security, big data, ad tech, and aviation technology space. Key aviation clients include Verijet and Volato.

The blockchain and NFT space work includes running campaigns for OpenSea 's raise of $100 million at a $1.5 billion value from A16z to scale its open nonfungible tokens (NFTs) marketplace, along with Avatar creator Genies announcements like a new global partnership with Universal Music Group (UMG) that will develop avatars and digital wearables for UMG's iconic artist roster. Stories for this work were secured in outlets such as Fast Company , TechCrunch and Fortune . Billboard, Forbes , Variety , and Business Insider .

"What a great first year for Virgo PR, we did great work and have added amazing staffers and we are confident we will achieve great results. Our goal is to do great work for clients and continue to exceed expectations for clients," said Mike Paffmann, CEO of Virgo PR.

Another big space that led to the firm's growth was Aviation, working with clients that secured profiles Business Insider , Forbes , and Travel and Lesisure . Some other key placements for the team included Genies CEO Akash Nigam appearing on CNBC and CNN along with Bitcoin retirement company, Choice being profiled in the Wall Street Journal

For more information on the partnership or to see more of Virgo PR's work, please visit https://virgo-pr.com/ .

About VirgoPR

VirgoPR offers its clients many services to drive growth, engagement, sales, and increase lead generation and conversions. Our team of professionals in all things PR and marketing can support brands in developing different strategies and campaigns that allow them to better understand their brand and industry and provide various services that drive knowledge through our expertise. We're able to execute worldwide integrated campaigns for our clients' brands by playing on the strengths and constraints of any niche.

Mike Paffmann

mikep@virgo-pr.com

View original content:

SOURCE VirgoPR