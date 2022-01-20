Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Breakthrough Year in 2021 for Venture Capital--Capital Midwest Fund Portfolio Companies Raise Over $160 Million

Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 6:47 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Midwest Fund (CMF), a Milwaukee-based venture capital firm, today announced that its portfolio companies participated in the venture capital industry's record-setting year in 2021 by raising over $160 million in follow-on funding rounds (including undisclosed funding rounds).

(PRNewsfoto/Capital Midwest Fund)
(PRNewsfoto/Capital Midwest Fund)

The venture capital industry was nothing short of spectacular in 2021. Last week, the National Venture Capital Association (NVCA) reported that venture capital-backed companies raised approximately $330 billion, nearly doubling 2020's previous deal high, according to the PitchBook-NVCA Venture Monitor.

Leading the charge for CMF portfolio companies was Hologram with its $65 million Series B funding round in August led by Tiger Global.

These were some of the other highlights for CMF portfolio companies in 2021:

About Capital Midwest Fund

Capital Midwest Fund is a venture capital firm investing in revenue-stage companies that provide customer-centric, problem-solving, business-to-business technology solutions, including software, services, and products. CMF focuses on companies where management: (1) has a fundamental understanding of trending technology themes; (2) has applied that understanding in a practical way to solve specific customer problems; and (3) has shown traction in garnering market acceptance.

https://www.capitalmidwest.com

Contact:
Julia Wilson
Capital Midwest Fund
jwilson@capitalmidwest.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/breakthrough-year-in-2021-for-venture-capitalcapital-midwest-fund-portfolio-companies-raise-over-160-million-301464625.html

SOURCE Capital Midwest Fund

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.