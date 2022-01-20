NEXT WEEK: National School Choice Week Celebrations in Maine Bring Hope, Help for Families' School Searches As School Disruptions Continue, Families Call Attention to Educational Flexibility, Opportunity During Twelfth Annual Public Awareness Week

AUGUSTA, Maine, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Great students and great schools deserve a celebration. That's the message Maine families are bringing to nearly 100 events for National School Choice Week 2022.

Maine schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 98 celebrations for the Week, which will feature more than 26,000 activities nationwide. Across the country, more than two dozen U.S. landmarks and notable buildings will light up in special colors to mark the Week.

The Week's celebrations focus on community building, sharing student and teacher successes, and raising awareness about how to put kids first when it comes to education. The goal? Supporting families and highlighting schools so more kids can find learning fits where they thrive.

Here in Maine, there are a variety of educational options to attend including: traditional public schools with open enrollment at the discretion of each district, charter schools, magnet schools, private schools, online schools, and homeschooling. Students in certain Maine towns may be eligible for the state's tuitioning program, allowing them to attend schools in other communities.

Across the state, communities are celebrating School Choice Week by formally proclaiming it, including the city of Woodstock.

"On the heels of the pandemic, Maine families are more eager than ever for accessible, high-quality school choices," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "It's time for families, educators, and community leaders to work together to extend educational opportunities to all."

To download a guide to Maine school choice, use the school finder tool to search schools in your area, or see celebration photos and proclamation updates, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/maine.

Local celebrants are available to discuss their plans with reporters upon request. For more information, preview a sampling of Maine events at schoolchoiceweek.com/maine.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children, focusing equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of celebrations –– such as school fairs and open houses–– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. School Choice Week also develops resources and guides to K-12 education for families. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

