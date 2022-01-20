NEXT WEEK: National School Choice Week Celebrations in Rhode Island Bring Hope, Help to Families As School Disruptions Continue, Families Call Attention to Educational Flexibility, Opportunity During Twelfth Annual Public Awareness Week

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Make school-searching easier for families. That's the message Rhode Island community members are bringing to their celebrations of National School Choice Week 2022.

Rhode Island schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 85 celebrations for the Week, which will feature more than 26,000 activities nationwide. Across the country, more than two dozen U.S. landmarks and notable buildings will light up in special colors to mark the Week.

The Week's celebrations focus on community building, sharing student and teacher successes, and raising awareness about how to put kids first when it comes to education. The goal? Supporting families and highlighting schools so more kids can find learning fits where they thrive.

"With the opening of a new, tuition-free online public school last year, school choice options have expanded for Rhode Island families," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "This school is a welcome addition to the Ocean State's existing public, charter, magnet, private, and home education options."

Here in Rhode Island, there are a variety of educational options to attend including: traditional public schools with open enrollment at the discretion of each district, charter schools, magnet schools, online learning, private schools, and homeschooling. Rhode Island families below a certain income level qualify for a state-run scholarship program.

Across the state, communities are celebrating School Choice Week by formally proclaiming it, including the cities of North Providence, Woonsocket, and Central Falls.

To download a guide to Rhode Island school choice, use the school finder tool to search schools in your area, or see celebration photos and proclamation updates, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/rhode-island.

Local celebrants are available to discuss their plans with reporters upon request. For more information, send us the specifics of your coverage area at pressoffice@schoolchoiceweek.com , or preview a sampling of Rhode Island events at schoolchoiceweek.com/rhode-island.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children, focusing equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of celebrations –– such as school fairs and open houses–– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. School Choice Week also develops resources and guides to K-12 education for families. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

