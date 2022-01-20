SKF to present FY Results and updated strategic framework on 3 February

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF will present its FY 2021 Results and updated strategic framework on 3 February 2022.

The year-end results for 2021 will be published at approximately 8:00 (CET). Investors, analysts and media are invited to join a webcast, which will be broadcast live in English at 9:00–10:30 (CET).

To join the webcast, please login at least 10 minutes before the start using the below link or phone numbers.

Link to web event: https://www.investis-live.com/skf/61e0528c0ba3f01200044369/eadd

Sweden +46 10 884 80 16

UK / International +44 20 3936 2999

Passcode: 142403

All information regarding the FY results and updated strategic framework will be made available on the Group's IR website: https://investors.skf.com/

Members of the media wishing to schedule an interview with Rickard Gustafson, President and CEO, or Niclas Rosenlew, CFO, please contact Carl Bjernstam: carl.bjernstam@skf.com

Aktiebolaget SKF

(publ)

For further information, please contact:

PRESS: Carl Bjernstam, Group Communication

tel: 46 31-337 2517; mobile: 46 722-201 893; e-mail: carl.bjernstam@skf.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Patrik Stenberg, Head of Investor Relations

tel: 46 31-337 2104; mobile: 46 705-472 104; patrik.stenberg@skf.com

