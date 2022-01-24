Latest Bloomberg Law Labor & Employment Outlook Examines Workforce Pandemic Developments

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law announced today the publication of its 2022 Outlook on Labor & Employment, which provides timely, relevant information to help legal professionals navigate ongoing implications of the Covid-19 pandemic on the workforce and workplace. The report provides exclusive content – including last week's pivotal Supreme Court rulings around vaccine mandates – and actionable resources on topics including vaccine mandates, workplace safety, and federal guidance. A complimentary copy is available for download at http://onb-law.com/lEiF50HBnJL.

The 2022 Outlook on Labor & Employment includes:

A collection of articles from Bloomberg Law's labor & employment news desk on fast-changing developments affecting the Biden administration's shot-or-test rule, the gig economy, the National Labor Relations Board, and the DOJ's new antitrust approach.

Analysis pieces examining an increase in Americans with Disabilities Act litigation as employees return to the office and seek accommodations, as well as guidance from the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission regarding workplace retaliation.

Practical Guidance including an annotated sample vaccine-or-test policy, an annotated vaccination policy religious accommodation request form, and an annotated checklist for employer vaccine policy considerations.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has profoundly altered the labor and employment landscape," said Joe Breda, President, Bloomberg Law. "Our integrated platform provides labor and employment practitioners data-driven, thoughtful insights on the far-reaching, pandemic-related issues affecting the employer/employee relationship."

