Enigma, Tamr Partner to Help Companies Better Leverage Small Business Data The partnership combines best-in-class small business data with leading data mastering to enable companies to better serve their small and medium business customers.

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enigma, a data science company that provides comprehensive intelligence about the financial health and identity of every U.S. business, announced today they have partnered with Tamr, Inc., the leading cloud-native, machine learning based data mastering company. By working together, Enigma and Tamr will provide companies with a rich, unified view of small and medium businesses.

Enigma's proprietary machine learning algorithms combine hundreds of public and private data sources to provide a holistic view into the financial health of more than 30 million small and medium businesses. Tamr, another leader in machine learning, uses ML models to consolidate highly-variable data sources and enable their customers to scale data mastering at unprecedented speeds.

"Our customers getting the most value out of their data rely heavily on external sources. Our partnership with Enigma will give customers a seamless experience for enriching their internal data with accurate, complete company data, so they have a trustworthy picture of their customers or suppliers. We're excited to go to market together and make it even easier for companies to transform their data into an asset.", said Andy Palmer, Tamr co-founder & CEO.

Enigma's best-in-class small and medium business data will help power Tamr's data mastering solutions for a range of sectors. Tamr customers will also be able to access Enigma's rich firmographics about more than 30 million small and medium businesses.

"Tamr's commitment to helping companies unlock the value of their data makes them a natural partner for Enigma. We're excited to provide Tamr customers with rich intelligence about the companies they do business with," said Enigma co-founder and CEO Hicham Oudghiri.

About Enigma

Enigma provides comprehensive intelligence about the identity and financial health of every small and medium business across the United States. By engineering better data from hundreds of public and third-party sources, we aim to tell the complete story of every business, so that companies of every size can access the financial services they need to grow and thrive. Financial organizations from the world's largest banks to ground-breaking startups use Enigma's data to better serve their small business customers.

About Tamr, Inc.

Tamr is the leading data mastering company, accelerating the business outcomes of the worlds' largest organizations by powering analytic insights, boosting operational efficiency, and enhancing data operations. Tamr's cloud-native solutions offer an effective alternative to traditional Master Data Management (MDM) tools, using machine learning to do the heavy lifting to consolidate, cleanse, and categorize data. Tamr is the foundation for modern DataOps at large organizations including Industry leaders like Toyota, Santander, and GSK. Backed by investors including NEA and Google Ventures, Tamr is transforming how companies get value from their data.

