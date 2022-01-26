Couchbase Achieves AWS Outposts Ready Designation

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ: BASE), provider of a leading modern database for enterprise applications, announced today that it achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Outposts Ready designation , part of the AWS Service Ready Program . This achievement recognizes that Couchbase has demonstrated successful integration with AWS Outposts deployments, which is a fully managed service that extends AWS infrastructure, AWS services, APIs and tools to virtually any datacenter, co-location space, or on-premises facility for a consistent hybrid experience.

The Couchbase platform, consisting of Couchbase Server , Couchbase Lite and Couchbase Sync Gateway , can take data and compute to the edge with a leading modern database and sync technology. Only Couchbase supports the distributed model at every tier, from the cloud to the edge, ensuring that critical information never stops moving between the applications and users that need it. AWS Outposts offers the ability to deploy Couchbase on standardized AWS infrastructure at the edge – beyond the traditional region-based data centers, including onto customers' premises.

Storing and processing data locally at the edge provides better guarantees of ultra-low latency and data governance for mission-critical apps and services, benefiting use cases across industries like manufacturing, telco, healthcare, retail, media and more. This means that hospitals can provide better care by analyzing patient data in real-time, factories can detect and mitigate issues before they lead to shutdowns and retailers can provide a superior experience for holiday shoppers with real-time offers and touchless services, for example.

Achieving the AWS Outposts Ready designation differentiates Couchbase as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member with a product fully tested on AWS Outposts. AWS Service Ready Partners have demonstrated success building products integrated with AWS services, helping AWS customers evaluate and use their technology productively, at scale and at varying levels of complexity.

"Customers are looking for better ways to store and manage their data across the enterprise as part of their comprehensive modernization initiatives," said George Elissaios, general manager, AWS Outposts, Amazon Web Services. "With Couchbase Server for AWS Outposts, customers have a high performance and comprehensive data management solution they can use with any application in their environment, on AWS Outposts or in AWS Regions, for a truly consistent hybrid experience."

"Couchbase is excited to achieve AWS Service Ready status and in doing so, further strengthen our mobile and edge partner ecosystem to provide a superior experience for customers," said Matt McDonough, SVP of business development and strategy at Couchbase. "This designation underscores our commitment to helping customers achieve their technology objectives and optimize costs, agility and innovation by leveraging the inherent flexibility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides."

To support the seamless integration and deployment of AWS Outposts Ready solutions, AWS established the AWS Outposts Ready Program to help customers identify products integrated with AWS Outposts so that they can spend less time evaluating new tools, and more time scaling their use of products that are integrated with AWS Outpost deployments.

