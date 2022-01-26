Whirlpool Delivers Record Performance in 2021 and Guides Towards Another Strong 2022

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR), committed to being the best global kitchen and laundry company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home, today reported fourth quarter and full-year 2021 financial results.
"We delivered record results for the fourth consecutive year, demonstrating our ability to execute in any challenging environment," said Marc Bitzer, chairman and chief executive officer of Whirlpool Corporation. "We expect another year of record performance, while increasing organic growth investments and returning another approximately $1.5 billion in cash to shareholders."
KEY RESULTS
Full Year Results
2021
2020(5)
Change
Net sales ($M)
$21,985
$19,456
$2,529
13.0%
Net sales excluding currency ($M)
$21,850
$19,456
$2,394
12.3%
GAAP net earnings available to Whirlpool ($M)
$1,783
$1,075
$708
65.9%
Ongoing EBIT(2) ($M)
$2,379
$1,760
$619
35.2%
GAAP earnings per diluted share
$28.36
$16.98
$11.38
67.0%
Ongoing earnings per diluted share(1)
$26.59
$18.46
$8.13
44.0%
CASH FLOW
Full-Year Adjusted Cash Flow
2021
2020(5)
Change
Cash provided by (used in) operating activities ($M)
$2,176
$1,500
$676
Adjusted free cash flow(4) ($M)
$1,963
$1,246
$717
"In 2021, we reported double digit revenue growth of 13%, and we expect another year of strong growth in 2022 of 5-6%," said Jim Peters, chief financial officer of Whirlpool Corporation. "Our strong balance sheet and significant cash flow provide us the flexibility to continue to invest in profitable growth and return cash to shareholders."
Fourth-Quarter Results
2021
2020(5)
Change
Net sales ($M)
$5,815
$5,798
$17
0.3%
Net sales excluding currency ($M)
$5,850
$5,798
$52
0.9%
GAAP net earnings available to Whirlpool ($M)
$298
$499
$(201)
(40.3)%
Ongoing EBIT(2) ($M)
$502
$659
$(157)
(23.8)%
GAAP earnings per diluted share
$4.90
$7.80
$(2.90)
(37.2)%
Ongoing earnings per diluted share(1)
$6.14
$6.67
$(0.53)
(7.9)%
QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS
- Record Q4 net sales, with 8% growth compared to 2019
- Delivered Q4 GAAP and ongoing (non-GAAP) earnings per diluted share(1) of $4.90 and $6.14, respectively, driven by cost-based pricing actions, largely offsetting over $500 million of inflation, led by raw material cost increases
- Repurchased $400 million of shares in the quarter
REGIONAL REVIEW
North America
Q4 2021
Q4 2020(5)
Change
Change
excluding
currency
impact
Net sales ($M)
$3,291
$3,208
2.6%
2.3%
EBIT(3) ($M)
$504
$583
(13.6)%
-
- Record revenue driven by strong execution of cost-based price increases while elevated supply constraints remain
- EBIT margin(3) of 15.3 percent, compared to 18.2 percent in the same prior-year period, impacted by supply constraints and inflation, partially offset by positive price/mix
Europe, Middle East and Africa
Q4 2021
Q4 2020
Change
Change
excluding
currency
impact
Net sales ($M)
$1,412
$1,416
(0.3)%
1.9%
EBIT(3) ($M)
$20
$40
(50.0)%
-
- EBIT margin(3) of 1.4 percent, compared to 2.8 percent in the same prior-year period, impacted by inflation, partially offset by cost-based price increases
- Long-term turnaround is on track
Latin America
Q4 2021
Q4 2020
Change
Change
excluding
currency
impact
Net sales ($M)
$831
$821
1.2%
2.4%
EBIT(3) ($M)
$56
$100
(44.0)%
-
- Stable revenue primarily driven by cost-based price increases
- EBIT margin(3) of 6.7 percent, compared to 12.1 percent in the same prior-year period, impacted by inflation and supply constraints, partially offset by cost-based price increases
Asia
Q4 2021
Q4 2020
Change
Change
excluding
currency
impact
Net sales ($M)
$281
$354
(20.6)%
(19.6)%
EBIT(3) ($M)
$17
$21
(20.0)%
-
- Top-line decline attributed to Whirlpool China divestiture(6)
- EBIT margin(3) of 5.9 percent, in line with the same prior-year period with cost-based price increases offset by inflation
FULL-YEAR 2022 OUTLOOK
- Expect full-year 2022 net sales growth of5 to 6 percent
- Earnings per diluted share of $27.00 to $29.00 on a GAAP and ongoing basis
- Cash provided by operating activities of $2.2 billion and free cash flow(4) of $1.5 billion
- GAAP and adjusted tax rate (non-GAAP) of 24 to 26 percent
(1)
A reconciliation of ongoing earnings per diluted share, a non-GAAP financial measure, to reported net earnings per diluted share available to Whirlpool and other important information, appears below.
(2)
A reconciliation of earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) and ongoing EBIT, non-GAAP financial measures, to reported net earnings available to Whirlpool, and a reconciliation of EBIT margin and ongoing EBIT margin, non-GAAP financial measures, to net earnings margin and other important information, appears below.
(3)
Segment EBIT represents our consolidated EBIT broken down by the Company's reportable segments and are metrics used by the chief operating decision maker in accordance with ASC 280. Consolidated EBIT also includes corporate "Other/Eliminations" of $(90) million and $(43) million for the fourth quarters of 2021 and 2020, respectively.
(4)
Reconciliations of free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow, non-GAAP financial measures, to cash provided by (used in) operating activities and other important information, appears below.
(5)
As adjusted reporting - effective January 1, 2021, the Company changed its accounting principle for inventory valuation for inventories located in the U.S. from a last-in, first-out ("LIFO") basis to a first-in, first-out ("FIFO") basis. All prior periods presented have been retrospectively adjusted to apply the effects of the change. The information in the tables herein have been updated to reflect the retrospective accounting change. For more information see Notes 1 and 4 to Whirlpool's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.
(6)
Partial tender offer by Galanz for majority ownership of the Whirlpool China business was closed May 6, 2021.
WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
FOR THE PERIODS ENDED DECEMBER 31
(Millions of dollars, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net sales
$ 5,815
$ 5,798
$ 21,985
$ 19,456
Expenses
Cost of products sold
4,752
4,432
17,576
15,614
Gross margin
1,063
1,366
4,409
3,842
Selling, general and administrative
555
523
2,081
1,877
Intangible amortization
9
16
47
62
Restructuring costs
4
102
38
288
Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles
—
7
—
7
(Gain) loss on sale and disposal of businesses
—
—
(105)
(7)
Operating profit
495
718
2,348
1,615
Other (income) expense
Interest and sundry (income) expense
(18)
17
(159)
(21)
Interest expense
42
46
175
189
Earnings before income taxes
471
655
2,332
1,447
Income tax expense (benefit)
165
152
518
382
Equity method investment income (loss), net of tax
(6)
—
(8)
—
Net earnings
300
503
1,806
1,065
Less: Net earnings (loss) available to noncontrolling
2
4
23
(10)
Net earnings available to Whirlpool
$ 298
$ 499
$ 1,783
$ 1,075
Per share of common stock
Basic net earnings available to Whirlpool
$ 4.96
$ 7.93
$ 28.73
$ 17.15
Diluted net earnings available to Whirlpool
$ 4.90
$ 7.80
$ 28.36
$ 16.98
Dividends declared
$ 1.40
$ 1.25
$ 5.45
$ 4.85
Weighted-average shares outstanding (in millions)
Basic
60.2
62.9
62.1
62.7
Diluted
60.9
63.9
62.9
63.3
WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS
(Millions of dollars, except share data)
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
(Unaudited)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 3,044
$ 2,924
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $98 and $132, respectively
3,100
3,109
Inventories
2,717
2,301
Prepaid and other current assets
834
795
Total current assets
9,695
9,129
Property, net of accumulated depreciation of $6,619 and $6,780, respectively
2,805
3,199
Right of use assets
946
989
Goodwill
2,485
2,496
Other intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $522 and $673, respectively
1,981
2,194
Deferred income taxes
1,920
2,189
Other noncurrent assets
453
240
Total assets
$ 20,285
$ 20,436
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$ 5,413
$ 4,834
Accrued expenses
609
637
Accrued advertising and promotions
854
831
Employee compensation
576
648
Notes payable
10
12
Current maturities of long-term debt
298
298
Other current liabilities
750
1,070
Total current liabilities
8,510
8,330
Noncurrent liabilities
Long-term debt
4,929
5,059
Pension benefits
378
516
Postretirement benefits
142
166
Lease liabilities
794
838
Other noncurrent liabilities
519
732
Total noncurrent liabilities
6,762
7,311
Stockholders' equity
Common stock, $1 par value, 250 million shares authorized, 114 million and
114
113
Additional paid-in capital
3,025
2,923
Retained earnings
10,170
8,725
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(2,357)
(2,811)
Treasury stock, 55 million and 50 million shares, respectively
(6,106)
(5,065)
Total Whirlpool stockholders' equity
4,846
3,885
Noncontrolling interests
167
910
Total stockholders' equity
5,013
4,795
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 20,285
$ 20,436
WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
FOR THE PERIODS ENDED DECEMBER 31
(Millions of dollars)
Twelve Months Ended
2021
2020
Operating activities
Net earnings
$ 1,806
$ 1,065
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to cash provided by (used in) operating
activities:
Depreciation and amortization
494
568
Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles
—
7
(Gain) loss on sale and disposal of businesses
(105)
(7)
(Gain) loss on previously held equity interest
(42)
—
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(232)
(940)
Inventories
(648)
249
Accounts payable
949
341
Accrued advertising and promotions
70
(123)
Accrued expenses and current liabilities
125
(287)
Taxes deferred and payable, net
130
154
Accrued pension and postretirement benefits
(116)
(30)
Employee compensation
16
303
Other
(271)
200
Cash provided by (used in) operating activities
2,176
1,500
Investing activities
Capital expenditures
(525)
(410)
Proceeds from sale of assets and businesses
302
166
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired
(46)
—
Cash held by divested businesses
(393)
—
Other
2
7
Cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(660)
(237)
Financing activities
Net proceeds from borrowings of long-term debt
300
1,033
Net proceeds (repayments) of long-term debt
(300)
(569)
Net proceeds (repayments) from short-term borrowings
(1)
(330)
Dividends paid
(338)
(311)
Repurchase of common stock
(1,041)
(121)
Common stock issued
76
44
Other
(35)
1
Cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(1,339)
(253)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(67)
(28)
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
110
982
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year
2,934
1,952
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$ 3,044
$ 2,934
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RECONCILIATION
OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Millions of dollars except per share data)
(Unaudited)
FOURTH-QUARTER 2021 ONGOING EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXES AND ONGOING EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE
Three Months Ended
Earnings Before Interest & Taxes Reconciliation:
December 31, 2021
Net earnings (loss) available to Whirlpool
$ 298
Net earnings (loss) available to noncontrolling interests
2
Income tax expense (benefit)
165
Interest expense
42
Earnings before interest & taxes
$ 507
Net sales
$ 5,815
Net earnings margin
5.1
%
Results classification
Earnings before
interest & taxes
Earnings per
diluted share
Reported measure
$ 507
$ 4.90
Restructuring costs(a)
Restructuring costs
4
0.06
Product warranty and
liability (income) expense(g)
Cost of products sold
(9)
(0.15)
Income tax impact
0.02
Normalized tax rate adjustment(d)
1.31
Ongoing measure
$ 502
$ 6.14
Net sales
$ 5,815
Ongoing EBIT margin
8.6
%
Note: Numbers may not reconcile due to rounding
FOURTH-QUARTER 2020 ONGOING EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXES AND ONGOING EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE
Three Months Ended
Earnings Before Interest & Taxes Reconciliation:
December 31, 2020(5)
Net earnings (loss) available to Whirlpool
$ 499
Net earnings (loss) available to noncontrolling interests
4
Income tax expense (benefit)
152
Interest expense
46
Earnings (loss) before interest & taxes
$ 701
Net sales
$ 5,798
Net earnings margin
8.6
%
Results classification
Earnings before
interest & taxes(5)
Earnings per
diluted share(5)
Reported measure
$ 701
$ 7.80
Restructuring costs(a)
Restructuring costs
102
1.60
Product warranty and liability
(income) expense(g)
Cost of products sold
(30)
(0.46)
Sale leaseback, real estate and
receivable adjustments(f)
Cost of products sold
(74)
(1.16)
Sale leaseback, real estate and
receivable adjustments(f)
Selling, general and
administrative
(39)
(0.62)
Corrective action recovery(e)
Cost of products sold
(1)
(0.02)
Income tax impact
—
0.20
Normalized tax rate adjustment(d)
—
(0.67)
Ongoing measure
$ 659
$ 6.67
Net sales
$ 5,798
Ongoing EBIT margin
11.4
%
Note: Numbers may not reconcile due to rounding
FULL YEAR 2021 ONGOING EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXES AND ONGOING EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE
Twelve Months Ended
Earnings Before Interest & Taxes Reconciliation:
December 31, 2021
Net earnings (loss) available to Whirlpool
$ 1,783
Net earnings (loss) available to noncontrolling interests
23
Income tax expense (benefit)
518
Interest expense
175
Earnings (loss) before interest & taxes
$ 2,499
Net sales
$ 21,985
Net earnings margin
8.1
%
Results classification
Earnings before
interest & taxes
Earnings per
diluted share
Reported measure
$ 2,499
$ 28.36
Restructuring costs(a)
Restructuring costs
38
0.61
(Gain) loss on sale and disposal of
businesses(b)
(Gain) loss on sale and
disposal of businesses
(107)
(1.69)
(Gain) loss on previously held
equity interest(c)
(Gain) loss on
previously held equity interest
(42)
(0.50)
Product warranty and liability
(income) expense(g)
Cost of products sold
(9)
(0.14)
Income tax impact
—
0.41
Normalized tax rate adjustment(d)
—
(0.46)
Ongoing measure
$ 2,379
$ 26.59
Net sales
$ 21,985
Ongoing EBIT margin
10.8
%
Note: Numbers may not reconcile due to rounding
FULL YEAR 2020 ONGOING EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXES AND ONGOING EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE
Twelve Months Ended
Earnings Before Interest & Taxes Reconciliation:
December 31, 2020(5)
Net earnings (loss) available to Whirlpool
$ 1,075
Net earnings (loss) available to noncontrolling interests
(10)
Income tax expense (benefit)
382
Interest expense
189
Earnings (loss) before interest & taxes
$ 1,636
Net sales
$ 19,456
Net earnings margin
5.5
%
Results classification
Earnings before
interest & taxes(5)
Earnings per
diluted share(5)
Reported measure
$ 1,636
$ 16.98
Restructuring costs(a)
Restructuring costs
288
4.54
Product warranty and liability
(income) expense(g)
Cost of products sold
(30)
(0.47)
Sale leaseback, real estate and
receivable adjustments(f)
Cost of products sold
(74)
(1.16)
Sale leaseback, real estate and
receivable adjustments(f)
Selling, general and
administrative
(39)
(0.61)
Corrective action recovery(e)
Cost of products sold
(14)
(0.22)
(Gain) loss on sale and disposal of
businesses(b)
(Gain) loss on sale and
disposal of businesses
(7)
(0.10)
Income tax impact
—
(0.53)
Normalized tax rate adjustment(d)
—
0.03
Ongoing measure
$ 1,760
$ 18.46
Net sales
$ 19,456
Ongoing EBIT margin
9.0
%
Note: Numbers may not reconcile due to rounding
FOOTNOTES
a.
RESTRUCTURING COSTS- In 2020, these costs were primarily related to actions that right-size and reduce the fixed cost structure of our global business, attributable primarily to the macroeconomic uncertainties caused by COVID-19. This includes costs of approximately $100 million related to restructuring in the United States and approximately $188 million related to restructuring outside of the United States, including the exit of our Naples, Italy facility. In 2021, these costs were primarily related to actions that right-size and reduce the fixed cost structure of our EMEA business and other centralized functions.
b.
(GAIN) LOSS ON SALE AND DISPOSAL OF BUSINESSES - On March 31, 2021, Galanz launched its partial tender offer for majority ownership of Whirlpool China. Our subsidiary tendered approximately 31% of Whirlpool China's outstanding shares in the tender offer, with the remainder representing a noncontrolling interest of approximately 20% in Whirlpool China. The transaction closed on May 6, 2021. In connection with the closing of the transaction, we received cash proceeds of $193 million and recognized a gain on sale of $284 million.
On May 17, 2021, our subsidiary entered into a share purchase agreement to sell its Turkish subsidiary to Arçelik. As part of the agreement, Arçelik assumed responsibility for operating the manufacturing site in Manisa, Turkey, following closing. The transaction closed on June 30, 2021. In connection with the closing of the transaction, we received cash proceeds of $93 million and recognized a loss on sale of $164 million. During the third quarter of 2021, amounts for working capital and other customary post-closing adjustments were finalized and an additional $13 million loss related to the sale of business was recorded.
The net impact realized for gain on sale and disposal of businesses included in the income statement for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 is $105 million.
During the third quarter of 2019, the Company reserved approximately $7 million for an expected change in purchase price for the sale of the Embraco compressor business. Adjustments to the final purchase price were finalized as of the third quarter 2020, with no resulting change to the final purchase price, and the reserve was released and recognized as a gain during the quarter.
c.
(GAIN) LOSS ON PREVIOUSLY HELD EQUITY INTEREST -During the third quarter of 2021, our subsidiary Whirlpool of India Ltd. acquired an additional 38% equity interest in Elica PB India Private Limited (Elica PB India) for $57 million, which resulted in a controlling equity ownership of approximately 87%. The previously held equity interest of 49% in Elica PB India was remeasured at fair value of $74 million on the acquisition date, which resulted in a gain of $42 million. This gain was recorded within Interest & sundry (income) expense during the third quarter. The earnings per diluted share impact is calculated net of minority interest.
d.
NORMALIZED TAX RATE ADJUSTMENT- During the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company calculated ongoing earnings per share using an adjusted tax rate of 30.0%, to reconcile to our full-year 2020 effective tax rate of 26.3%. During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company calculated ongoing earnings per share using an adjusted tax rate of 18.1% to reconcile to our full-year effective tax rate of 23.5%.
e.
CORRECTIVE ACTION RECOVERY- The Company recorded a benefit of $13 million in the third quarter of 2020 and $1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 related to a vendor recovery in our ongoing EMEA-produced washer corrective action.
f.
SALE LEASEBACK - In the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company sold and leased back a group of properties for net proceeds of approximately $139 million. The transaction met the requirements for sale leaseback accounting. In the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company recorded the sale of the properties, which resulted in a pre-tax gain of approximately $113 million ($89 million, net of tax) recorded in cost of products sold ($74 million) and selling, general and administrative expense ($39 million) in the Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss).
g.
PRODUCT WARRANTY AND LIABILITY (INCOME) EXPENSE - In January 2020, we commenced a product recall in the U.K. and Ireland for EMEA-produced washers, for which the recall is ongoing.
During the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company released an accrual of approximately $30 million related to this EMEA-produced washer recall campaign. During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company further released an accrual of approximately $9 million. These adjustments were made based on our revised expectations regarding future period cash expenditures for the campaign.
ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
(millions of dollars)
2021
2020
Cash provided by (used in) operating activities
$2,176
$1,500
Capital expenditures, proceeds from sale of
assets/businesses and change in restricted cash
(213)
(254)
Adjusted free cash flow
$1,963
$1,246
Cash provided by (used in) investing activities*
(660)
(237)
Cash provided by (used in) financing activities*
(1,339)
(253)
FREE CASH FLOW
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
(millions of dollars)
2022*
(Outlook)
2021
Cash provided by (used in) operating activities
$2,200
$2,176
Capital expenditures
(700)
(525)
Free cash flow
$1,500
$1,651
Cash provided by (used in) investing activities*
(660)
Cash provided by (used in) financing activities*
(1,339)
*Financial guidance on a GAAP basis for cash provided by (used in) financing activities and cash provided by (used in) investing activities has not been provided because in order to prepare any such estimate or projection, the Company would need to rely on market factors and certain other conditions and assumptions that are outside of its control.
