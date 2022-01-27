CASETiFY Launches The World's First Verified NFT Phone Cases

The new platform aims to build upon the "phygital" experience to create endless possibilities for NFT holders to flex their collectibles on real-world lifestyle products.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CASETiFY, the world's leading global tech accessory brand, today announced the launch of NFT Your Case , a new platform using NFT verification technology to create custom phone cases, signaling their investment in the emerging "phygital" space.

Following CASETiFY's recent purchase of BAYC #3583 (sold for 83.4 ETH, approximately ~260K USD), CASETiFY not only became the first DTC brand to climb aboard the Bored Ape Yacht Club, but it also introduced the first verified NFT phone case to the world. Powered by CASETiFY, users will be able to verify NFTs from their Ethereum wallet to prove authentication and print them onto the brand's premium quality phone cases. From there, customers can pay in ETH or USD to have the product printed and shipped directly to their doorstep.

In a move to further quell the ownership skepticism and to solve for the "screenshot" dispute over these digital assets, CASETiFY is unveiling a special "verified-blue" version of its signature camera ring. Through CASETiFY's platform, the brand will offer this exclusive colored camera ring to verified members of the NFT community, beginning with owners of the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC). Rolling out to other communities soon, verified NFT owners that are not part of BAYC can design their phone case with the signature black CASETiFY camera ring.

"Proving authentication is everything to an NFT owner, and our platform eliminates those worries by decentralizing the verification process for creating phygital goods," said CASETiFY CEO and Co-founder, Wes Ng. "The launch of NFT Your Case allows the community to flex their digital artworks right in the palm of their hands, while opening the door to endless creative possibilities in the Metaverse."

Each phone case will come printed with an exclusive NFT QR code not only tracing the phygital product's origin, but including metadata on the artwork, artist and listing. The NFT phone cases are made exclusively from CASETiFY's collection of best-selling Impact Cases with up to 10ft of impact drop protection, 65% recycled material, bezel screen protection, and a flash-absorbing camera ring. Phone cases are priced starting at $45 USD (0.014052 ETH) and are available to ship worldwide.

CASETiFY aims to build an expansive metaverse strategy by partnering with existing communities and exclusive collaborations. To learn more about the launch of NFT Your Case, CASETiFY and its products, please visit nft.casetify.com and join its discord . Follow along for more @CASETiFY news on Instagram , Facebook , TikTok and Twitter .

About CASETiFY

CASETiFY is the global lifestyle brand and home to the first and largest platform for customized tech accessories. Created with the highest-quality materials and most cutting-edge designs, CASETiFY's products empower self-expression by turning your personal electronics into highly designed, stylishly slim, drop-proof accessories. Known for tapping top artists and creatives for its Co-Lab program, CASETiFY gives brands and individuals the opportunity to share their unique visions with the world. For more information on CASETiFY, its stores, partners and products, please visit www.CASETiFY.com .

