Hyundai Transys to Premier Sustainably Innovative Future Mobility Design at Lineapelle 2022

Hyundai Transys to unveil a future mobility seat concept with sustainable leather and innovative materials at Lineapelle 2022

The seat concept bolsters the company's design and development capabilities and commitment to minimizing waste and upcycling

Italian ambassador to Korea joined a preview event before the exhibition and talked about a sustainable future

SEOUL, South Korea and MILAN, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Transys, the global auto parts manufacturer and Hyundai Motor Group affiliate, announced that the company will debut its innovative future mobility seat concept at Lineapelle International Leather Fair, from Feb. 22-24.

Hyundai Transys held a preview event for the future mobility seat concept that it will exhibit at Lineapelle 2022. (PRNewswire)

In partnership with Lineapelle, the biggest international leather trade show, Hyundai Transys will present its vision for future mobility with a color-material-finish (CMF) concept seat model using sustainable leather and other regenerative materials from tanning waste. Under the theme 'Shift to Regenerative Mobility,' Hyundai Transys worked closely with Italian leather tanneries, manufacturers and Korean suppliers to visualize the future mobility seat concept.

Hyundai Transys will exhibit in Lineapelle's innovation section, showcasing sustainably processed, upcycled leather design work. The seat was produced through the re-use of tanning waste from the automotive sector, where discussion about sustainable, ethical leather usage has increased recently.

Before its debut in Milan, the company held a preview event at its HQ on Jan. 26, joined by Steve Yeo, CEO of Hyundai Transys, and H.E. Federico Failla, Ambassador of Italy to the Republic of Korea. Fulvia Bacchi, CEO of Lineapelle and UNIC General Manager, also joined the event online from Italy to take a look at the future of mobility seats and discuss related sustainability efforts.

"The preview event provided us an opportunity to share our expertise and insights on sustainability efforts that have been underway for a long time," said Yeo. "Starting with Lineapelle, Hyundai Transys intends to pursue carbon neutrality in all of its product development processes."

Hyundai Transys is minimizing its environmental impact by reducing waste, transitioning to reusable energy and developing eco-friendly products. Its new CMF concept is an important step toward aligning its product offerings with Hyundai Motor Group's vision of clean mobility and goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2045.

"At Lineapelle, we are committed to promoting sustainable usage of leather through technological innovation," said Bacchi. "Through this collaboration with Hyundai Transys, we see a clear path forward for both the leather and future mobility industries — one where high-quality design and manufacturing can co-exist with ethical sourcing and sustainable practices."

Prior to the exhibition, Hyundai Transys and Lineapelle revealed a teaser video on Hyundai Transys' website and YouTube channel as well as Lineapelle's social channels. More details of Hyundai Transys' exhibition and concept seat model will be gradually revealed.

About Hyundai Transys

Hyundai Transys is an innovative technology company specializing in automotive seating and powertrains that aims to be a key supplier in the new mobility industry. The company has 30 sites across 10 countries, with over 9,100 employees worldwide. In 2021, Hyundai Transys ranked 34th by Automotive News magazine among global auto parts manufacturers based on sales revenue. https://www.hyundai-transys.com/en/main.do.

About Lineapelle

LINEAPELLE is the leading world trade fair focusing on leather and the leather industry, with two editions a year, including one in Milan (Fieramilano Rho) with over 1,200 exhibitors from 40 countries and more than 42,000 visitors, featuring footwear, leather goods, garments and furniture sectors, from 100 countries. lineapelle-fair.it

Logo of Hyundai Transys (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hyundai Transys