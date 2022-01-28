Bored Breakfast Club partners with Yes Plz coffee to establish the first NFT coffee subscription, enabling free shipments of coffee worldwide for members

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bored Breakfast Club, an innovative NFT project building a digital community of coffee enthusiasts, has partnered with Yes Plz, a leading craft roasted coffee company, to create the first blockchain-based coffee membership that ships free coffee worldwide for Bored Breakfast Club NFT holders.

Bored Breakfast Club is a collection of 5,000 NFT breakfast scenes living on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-721 token. Each NFT is a unique, digital collectible that serves as a membership token unlocking free shipments of freshly roasted coffee from Yes Plz on an ongoing basis. In addition to the real-world utility, members will have access to a growing online community, live events, digital content library, and discounts on supplemental bags of coffee via a newly announced eCommerce platform.

"We're completely rethinking the way subscription models have traditionally operated by offering coffee lovers the opportunity to join in on a membership that provides real-world utility and access to a digital coffee community. This is one of the first projects in this space that provides both real-world and digital utility on a consistent basis.", said Brad Klemmer, co-founder of Kley , the branding and digital design agency that founded Bored Breakfast Club. "Our goal is to not only deliver a high quality, physical product worldwide, but also to continue adding value for our members in a variety of ways."

Members of the Bored Breakfast Club can claim one bag of coffee per NFT held during each release period, and each bag of coffee will be shipped for free, worldwide to the member's address of choice. Several members purchased multiple NFTs with plans to ship bags to family and friends, and the Bored Breakfast Club team has created a seamless online experience via their website to enable distribution. Each blend will arrive in an exclusive, limited-edition bag, featuring licensed NFTs owned by current members of the community, including Bored Ape Yacht Club. The first roast begins shipping to holders on February 14th, and the second roast will start delivering in mid-March. All subsequent coffee shipments will be funded via the Community Coffee Wallet, a transparent community wallet that is funded by royalties from all secondary market sales of the NFTs.

To accelerate the contributions supporting the Community Coffee Wallet, and to maintain consistent, free delivery of coffee worldwide, the team has created additional mechanisms to generate royalties from offerings like exclusive merchandise and eCommerce sales. The eCommerce platform will enable holders to purchase additional bags of coffee at a discount, and it will provide the opportunity for the general public to support the project by purchasing Bored Breakfast Club blends on a more frequent basis at retail price. The project has also released a sneak-peek into their vision for the future, which includes a variety of concepts such as a virtual coffee shop to serve as a hub for digital communities to interact with each other.

Each bag of coffee will be freshly roasted by the award-winning team at Yes Plz, who was recently recognized as one of New York Times' best coffee subscriptions. The Yes Plz team has a long history of developing some of the best small batch, curated coffee blends, and Bored Breakfast Club members will receive an exclusive roast with every shipment.

"This is a new take on how to do a coffee subscription, so we're excited about this partnership because it helps us accomplish our goal of delivering Yes Plz beans to more people around the world", said Sumi Ali, CEO and co-founder of Yes Plz. "The community response thus far has been incredible, and it's been exciting to think about all the ways we can share more about how to successfully brew coffee at home with this new and growing audience."

Bored Breakfast Club sold out all 5,000 NFT memberships shortly after release during its public sale on Jan. 10th, though anyone can currently purchase a membership through secondary marketplaces.

Bored Breakfast Club is the first NFT coffee subscription service dedicated to delivering both real life and digital utility for its members. The project currently serves a global community of thousands of coffee enthusiasts looking to revolutionize the way subscriptions are built via blockchain technology.

Yes Plz was founded on the simple but bold premise that the best coffee you drink should be coffee you made in your own kitchen — and it's easy when you begin with great beans.

Every week the team ships out a new blend or single origin release comprised of top selections sourced from the very best farms and mills around the world.

