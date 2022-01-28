CHGG SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Chegg Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 22, 2022

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG).

This lawsuit is on behalf of all purchasers of Chegg common stock between May 5, 2020 and November 1, 2021, inclusive.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until February 22, 2022 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Chegg, Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Chegg's increase in subscribers, growth, and revenue had been a temporary effect of the COVID-19 pandemic that resulted in remote education for the vast majority of United States students and once the pandemic-related restrictions eased and students returned to campuses nationwide, Chegg's extraordinary growth trends would end; (ii) Chegg's subscriber and revenue growth were largely due to the facilitation of remote education cheating – an unstable business proposition – rather than the strength of its business model or the acumen of its senior executives and directors; and (iii) as a result, the Company's current business metrics and financial prospects were not as strong as it had led the market to believe during the Class Period.

