I ❤ San Marzano DOP; You ❤ San Marzano DOP; We All ❤ San Marzano DOP!

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- February conjures images of Cupid and love hearts, red roses and chocolate, but at I 🖤 San Marzano DOP, we only have eyes for the "Crown Jewel" of European canned tomatoes!

San Marzano DOP tomatoes are the best you can buy, so why not use them when you cook for the ones you love? Making a pasta recipe? Your results will be sublime by using the best quality ingredients, including fresh herbs like basil, top quality pasta (you can even make your own), and of course, the best canned tomatoes: San Marzano dell'Agro Sarnese-Nocerino DOP. They taste fresh because they're quickly processed in just a few hours from field to can under the highest standards.

Not only do San Marzano DOP tomatoes make our tastebuds sing, but they provide exceptional nutritional value to our diet. They're naturally sweet, and full of immune-boosting vitamins and nutrients, and we know how important that is.

Need some inspiration for that next special occasion (hint: Valentine's Day)? Check out our brilliant recipes, all featuring the King of canned tomatoes: Pomodoro San Marzano dell'Agro Sarnese-Nocerino DOP.

You can find all the I 🖤 San Marzano DOP recipes here: https://ilovesanmarzanodop.com/recipes/?lang=en.

FASCINATING FACT: Francesco Cirio, a pioneer of the canning industry, chose the San Marzano tomato out of over 300 varieties grown in Italy to start his first production of canned peeled tomatoes in the early 1900s. The San Marzano tomato has unique characteristics which make them more suitable for canning than all other tomatoes.

Where to find San Marzano DOP canned tomatoes? At quality grocery stores, specialty shops, Italian grocery markets, and online. (Be sure to look for the "DOP".)

I 🖤 San Marzano DOP is a campaign co-financed by the European Commission - promoting San Marzano dell'agro Sarnese-Nocerino DOP tomatoes in the USA. www.ilovesanmarzanodop.com #iLoveSanMarzanoDOP

Enjoy - It's From Europe!

