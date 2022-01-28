Meridian Bioscience Launches Lyo-Ready™ qPCR Saliva-Specific Master Mixes for DNA & RNA Direct Detection

CINCINNATI, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVO), a leading global provider of diagnostic testing solutions and life science raw materials, announced today the launch of two new master mixes that detect DNA and RNA in crude saliva samples. These two new mixes, Lyo-Ready™ Direct DNA qPCR Saliva Mix and Lyo-Ready™ Direct RNA/DNA qPCR Saliva Mix can be used in liquid format or lyophilized. Both mixes accelerate the development of diagnostic assays and improve assay sensitivity using saliva samples with direct qPCR protocols.

Saliva is a non-invasive clinical sample utilized for diagnostic testing across many diseases, including cancer, HIV, and respiratory diseases (e.g., flu, bronchiolitis, pneumonia, and COVID-19). Saliva is one of the easiest samples to collect and handle; however, PCR inhibitors naturally present in high concentrations in the sample create challenges in developing highly sensitive and reliable saliva-based assays.

Similar to the innovative portfolio of Air-Dryable™ sample-specific master mixes, Meridian's new Lyo-Ready™ saliva-specific master mixes are optimized for use on crudely processed saliva or sputum samples for enhanced assay sensitivity and flexible protocols. They are "ready-to-use," with no further optimization required aside from the addition of primers and probes. Additionally, these mixes are stable in a liquid format or can be lyophilized to create ambient temperature-stable assays for point-of-care applications.

Lourdes Weltzien, Ph.D., Executive Vice President - Life Science, commented, "With the surge of COVID-19 infections caused by the Omicron variant along with a rapid increase of other respiratory infections, the need for direct saliva testing has never been greater. Direct RT-qPCR saliva assays offer fast and convenient sample analysis, improve logistics and reduce costs involved in sample handling and transport. We are pleased to be the first to offer a complete solution for anyone developing a saliva-based molecular assay, whether in liquid, lyophilized or air-dried format."

Meridian is committed to supplying innovative solutions to the diagnostic industry to simplify and accelerate the development of superior diagnostic assays. To learn more about Meridian's innovative mixes, visit https://www.meridianbioscience.com/lifescience/products/molecular-reagents/ambient-temperature-rt-qpcr-qpcr-mixes or email Florent.Chang-Pi-Hin@meridianlifescience.com.

Meridian is a fully integrated life science company that develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a broad range of innovative diagnostic products. We are dedicated to developing and delivering better solutions that give answers with speed, accuracy, and simplicity that are redefining the possibilities of life from discovery to diagnosis. Through discovery and development, we provide critical life science raw materials used in immunological and molecular tests for human, animal, plant, and environmental applications. Through diagnosis, we provide diagnostic solutions in areas including gastrointestinal and upper respiratory infections and blood lead level testing. We build relationships and provide solutions to hospitals, reference laboratories, research centers, veterinary testing centers, physician offices, diagnostics manufacturers, and biotech companies in more than 70 countries around the world.

Meridian's shares are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, symbol VIVO. Meridian's website address is www.meridianbioscience.com.

