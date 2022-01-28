NASA Awards Multiple Construction Contracts

WASHINGTON, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA has awarded 12 construction contracts for work to be performed predominantly at the agency's Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island, Virginia, and at Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia.

Each contractor has been awarded an 8(a) small business set-aside, indefinite delivery/indefinite-quantity contract that will be accessed using firm-fixed price task orders. Every contract has a total maximum ordering value of $39.4 million and the period of performance for each is for five years, beginning immediately.

The awardees are:

Baron-Rand JV LLC of Newport News, Virginia

Gana-A 'Yoo Construction Services JV LLC of Fredericksburg, Virginia

Mark Turner Construction LLC of Glen Allen, Virginia

MIG GOV LLC of Virginia Beach, Virginia

New Dominion Construction LLC of Dumfries, Virginia

QCM Inc. of Alexandria, Virginia

Quality Contracting Inc. of Chesapeake, Virginia

R.H. Contracting Inc. of Atlantic, Virginia

SES Energy Services LLC of Lorton, Virginia

Succor-Ocean JV LLC of Chesapeake, Virginia

Tazewell Contracting of Norfolk, Virginia

Teya Enterprises LLC of Chesapeake, Virginia

Each contractor shall furnish all materials, labor, equipment, management, coordination, and quality controls necessary for the performance of construction, modification, repair, and rehabilitation of facilities.

The facilities consist of, but are not limited to, office buildings, shops, laboratories, highly technical research facilities, clean rooms, spacecraft and instrument test facilities, integration and launch areas, aircraft hangars and active runways, storage areas, utility buildings, interior and exterior utility systems, and site improvements. The contracts may include work at other NASA or federal installations beyond Langley and Wallops.

