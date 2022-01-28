Rally House is the Premier Destination for Bengals AFC Championship Merchandise

CINCINNATI, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Along with all of Cincinnati, Rally House is preparing for the Bengals first AFC Championship game since 1989. As the Bengals take on the Chiefs this Sunday afternoon, Rally House will be ready for fans before and after the game.

Rally House is a specialty sports boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL and MLS teams. We also carry local novelties and regional-inspired apparel, gifts and food. With locations in the Midwest, South and Northeast, we bring stylish sports apparel and unique team gifts to cities where fans live, work and cheer. (PRNewsfoto/Rally House) (PRNewswire)

With 11 store locations in the Cincinnati area, Rally House is the go-to destination for Cincinnati Bengals merchandise. Rally House consistently has the largest selection of NFL products and is constantly restocking their inventory to provide the latest Bengals gear from over 120 vendors locally and across the US. From t-shirts to jerseys, sweatshirts to hats and home décor for any fan cave, Rally House has fans covered.

Customer excitement has already hit red hot levels at Rally House with traffic unlike any time in Cincinnati. Rally House sold more Bengals t-shirts this month than last year and more Bengals merchandise this month than in the holidays peak of December. Rally House allows fans the ability to shop Bengals styles including Official Postseason apparel and merchandise in-store and online at www.rallyhouse.com.

From Florence, KY up to Dayton, Rally House is ready to continue bringing Bengals fans the most popular styles with plenty of options to choose from. "Cincinnati fans are so excited to celebrate the Bengals success this season. We are looking forward to helping the fans gear up for Sunday's game. And if the Bengals win, we'll immediately open back up with AFC Championship merchandise," says District Manager, Teri Hauenschild.

Rally House plans to reopen its doors to Bengals fans Sunday night following a Bengals victory, selling Officially Licensed Bengals AFC Champions merchandise. The selection will include Official Locker Room styles that players will wear immediately after the game. Additional AFC Champions hats, apparel, drinkware, accessories and much more will be arriving throughout the week as well as Super Bowl Bound merchandise.

Customers can purchase Bengals product including postseason styles online now at https://www.rallyhouse.com/b/cincinnati-bengals. For more updates, follow Rally House Cincinnati on Instagram and Twitter (@RallyCincinnati).

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 100+ locations across 12 states.

CONTACT:

Teri Hauenschild, District Manager

thauenschild@rallyhouse.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rally House