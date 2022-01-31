ACCLAIMED ACTRESS JULIE BOWEN AND NOTABLE AUTHOR CHAD SANDERS TEAM UP TO HOST RAW AND EDGY PODCAST, QUITTERS, PREMIERING FEB. 14, WITH GUESTS INCLUDING JIMMY KIMMEL, TY BURRELL AND MORE

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hollywood alum Julie Bowen (Modern Family, Boston Legal), and New York-based writer Chad Sanders (Black Magic, HBO Max's forthcoming Rap Sh!t, New York Times) leave nothing on the table in their new podcast, Quitters, premiering Feb. 14, 2022 on all major podcast and streaming platforms. Quitters explores the concept of "shrinking to grow" with people who took the terrifying leap to admit failure on something that felt essential - like a career, a marriage, a gender identity - and found freedom and purpose. Check out the trailer for Quitters on Apple podcasts and Spotify , keep up with the podcast here and follow their Instagram and Twitter .

Quitters, feat. Julie Bowen and Chad Sanders (PRNewswire)

"Our podcast invites people into complex, funny and at times messy conversations about everything we give up to keep going," said Bowen.

As the show kicks off, listeners can tune into conversations with hosts Julie, Chad and guests including Ty Burrell, Meghan Trainor, Jimmy Kimmel and more to come. Quitters was announced nationally last week on an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show and viewers can also catch Julie talking it up on Mayim Bialik's Breakdown, The Kelly Clarkson Show, Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend, Celebrity Game Face with Kevin Hart and The Jimmy Kimmel Show.

"We're an imperfect match," said Chad Sanders. "Julie is an established, white, television mainstay. I'm a subversive, young, Black writer at the beginning of my career.' We both feel like outsiders and connect on curiosity, vulnerability, humor (we think) and ambition for our show."

"I am still mid-quit on many things," said Julie Bowen. "I quit a pretty pernicious eating disorder that plagued my younger years. I 'quit' a marriage and, frankly, romantic entanglements in general. There's so much more I WANT to quit and so many people whose stories of quitting fascinate me."

"A few years ago I quit my job at Google," Sanders explains. "I was tired of trying to play a white guy as well as a white guy. Quitting was one of the best decisions in my life but at the time it was terrifying. I wish someone was there to hold my hand. Our show can be that for our listeners."

Sponsorship sales for Quitters handled exclusively by PMM.

Contact: tyler@juiceconsulting.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Quitters Podcast