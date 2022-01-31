BAILEY'S MOVING & STORAGE RECEIVES THE 2021 ALLIED VAN LINES CONSUMER AGENT OF THE YEAR AWARD

CHICAGO, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Van Lines, Inc., one of the world's largest moving companies, is pleased to announce Bailey's Moving & Storage of Salt Lake City, Utah has been named Allied's 2021 Consumer Agent of the Year.

This award is given to the Allied agent that provides outstanding customer service and experiences growth in all aspects of their household goods consumer division. Qualifying agents must have excellent quality and customer satisfaction scores along with a superior claims & safety record. They must also demonstrate a significant increase in both booking volume and revenue year over year; be a leader within the Allied Network of agents in helping to grow and support the business.

"We are truly humbled to receive this recognition amongst such a strong network of Allied agents. Each of our team member's commitment to high standards in quality and customer service in all areas of our business have enabled us to strive for excellence" said Kevin Beckstead President of Bailey's Moving & Storage. "Each team member at Bailey's Moving & Storage and with the support of the Allied Network, will continue to look for opportunities for growth while ensuring we deliver a quality moving experience. We are grateful to be a part of this van line and agent family working together to make really good things happen."

"What sets Bailey's Moving & Storage apart is their focus on providing their customers the best moving experience; they understand each customer's unique needs and deliver an exceptional customer experience. It is no surprise that Bailey's Moving & Storage won Consumer Agent of the Year, as they are always looking for ways to improve and innovate the moving experience," said Patrick Redmond, VP, Consumer Channel for Allied Van Lines. "We congratulate Bailey's Moving & Storage entire team for their commitment and dedication in the Consumer Channel."

About Allied Van Lines

Established in 1928, with more than 400 agent locations in North America, is an experienced leader in household goods moving and specialized transportation services. A leader in providing relocation services to corporations, consumers, governments, and non-profits around the world. Voted as America's Most Recommended Moving Company for five consecutive years by Women's Choice Awards, Allied is one of the world's largest moving companies and an established global brand of SIRVA, Inc. For more information about Allied Van Lines, visit allied.com. Allied Van Lines, Inc., U.S. DOT No. 076235.

