INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Gatos Silver, Inc. (GATO) on Behalf of Investors

BENSALEM, Pa., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Gatos Silver, Inc. ("Gatos Silver" or the "Company") (NYSE: GATO) investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

On January 25, 2022, Gatos Silver revealed that "there were errors in the technical report entitled 'Los Gatos Project, Chihuahua, Mexico' with an effective date of July 1, 2020 . . . , as well as indications that there is an overestimation in the existing resource model." On a preliminary basis, the Company estimates a potential reduction of the metal content of the mineral reserve ranging from 30% to 50% of the metal content remaining after depletion.

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $7.02, or 69%, to close at $3.17 per share on January 26, 2022.

If you purchased Gatos Silver securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Howard G. Smith, Esquire

215-638-4847

888-638-4847

howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com

www.howardsmithlaw.com

View original content:

SOURCE Law Offices of Howard G. Smith