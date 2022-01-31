Lument Closes $115 Million Fannie Mae Refinance of Cooperative Housing Community in New York City

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lument has announced the closing of a $115 million Fannie Mae conventional multifamily loan to refinance a cooperative multifamily housing community in New York City. Nicholas Diamond led the transaction for Lument.

The Fannie Mae loan features a low, fixed interest rate, 10-year term, and 30-year amortization schedule. In addition to refinancing existing debt, the closing provides substantial cash-out proceeds for the cooperative to fund extensive capital improvements to the property—totaling over $60 million.

"The proceeds from this successful financing will go a long way toward funding the massive, multi-year process of improving this cooperative and preserving value for the shareholders and generations of shareholders to come," said Lument's Diamond. "Collaborating with the board of directors and their property management company was a joy, and we're happy that we were able to move quickly to close this complex loan."

Originally constructed in the 1950s, the property consists of several residential buildings, 40 commercial units, and a parking garage.

