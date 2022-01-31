MKH Capital Partners Announces the Launch of its Fertility Platform and Partnership with Advanced Reproductive Center

MIAMI, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MKH Capital Partners, a family-backed, Miami-based private equity firm, announced the launch of its fertility practice management services organization in partnership with Dr. Todd Deutch of Advanced Reproductive Center ("ARC").

MKH is actively seeking opportunities to expand its fertility MSO's footprint.

Dr. Deutch commented, "Today is an exciting day for the Advanced Reproductive Center. We chose to work with MKH given their experience scaling companies, professionalism, and financial strength. The partnership with MKH will allow ARC to continue expanding and me to invest more time treating patients."

Annette Rodriguez, Managing Partner at MKH Capital Partners, commented, "We are excited to support the growing fertility industry and partner with Dr. Deutch. He has done an outstanding job achieving strong success rates allowing patients to accomplish their dream of becoming parents, building a strong following, and growing three clinics."

"We plan to continue expanding by partnering with other doctors that share our vision of growth and can benefit from operational support. We will make significant investments in recruiting REIs, sourcing and executing M&A, and strengthening the operational infrastructure and management team." Mentioned Miguel Heras, Managing Partner at MKH Capital Partners.

MKH is actively seeking opportunities to expand its fertility MSO's footprint in new and existing markets. For more information regarding growth plans, please contact Andy Bethencourt abethencourt@mkhpartners.com.

About MKH Capital Partners

MKH Capital Partners is a Miami-based private equity firm founded by entrepreneurial families and professional investors. MKH offers a strong combination of long-term family capital and large-scale private equity expertise and resources. We actively partner with business owners and management teams to grow companies into leading players in their industries.

The capital for MKH's private equity funds is provided primarily by the Motta and Kazma families and MKH is the main investment vehicle for the families to invest in middle market companies. Both groups have invested approximately $3 billion individually, and operated businesses across the multi-unit retail, financial, telecom, airlines, energy, and distribution industries, among others, for the past 30 years. The Motta and Kazma families have successfully partnered together on investments for the past 20 years, jointly investing over $1 billion.

For more information on MKH Partners, please visit www.mkhpartners.com.

About Advanced Reproductive Center

Founded by Dr. Todd Deutch, Advanced Reproductive Center ("ARC") is an industry leader in the fertility space with multiple awards and recognitions for its top physician and success rates. With three clinics located in Rockford, Arlington Heights and Peoria, ARC's team differentiates itself by offering the highest quality of care combined with honesty and compassion to patients across Illinois.

For more information on ARC, please visit www.advancedreproductivecenter.com

