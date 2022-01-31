Peraton to Participate in Cowen's 43rd Annual Aerospace/Defense & Industrials Conference

HERNDON, Va., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peraton will participate in Cowen's 43rd Annual Aerospace/Defense & Industrials Conference webcast on Tuesday, February 8.

(PRNewsfoto/Peraton) (PRNewswire)

Stu Shea, Peraton's chairman, president and CEO, will join Cowen's Cai von Ruhmor for a virtual fireside chat on Feb. 8 at 2:20 p.m. EST. Shea will address topics including:

Peraton's growth to become a $7 billion national security company

Operating at the critical nexus of traditional and nontraditional security threats

Preparing for and addressing impending threats in an evolving landscape

Peraton's commitment to providing comprehensive cybersecurity services and solutions

The live audio webcast of Shea's remarks will be available on Feb. 8 at https://wsw.com/webcast/cowen107/pera/2004128. A replay of the webcast will be available following the presentation at the same link for one year.

About Peraton

Peraton drives missions of consequence spanning the globe and extending to the farthest reaches of the galaxy. As the world's leading mission capability integrator and transformative enterprise IT provider, we deliver trusted and highly differentiated national security solutions and technologies that keep people safe and secure. Peraton serves as a valued partner to essential government agencies across the intelligence, space, cyber, defense, citizen security, health, and state and local markets. Every day, our employees do the can't be done, solving the most daunting challenges facing our customers. Visit Peraton.com/News and follow Peraton on LinkedIn for news and updates.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Peraton