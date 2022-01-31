SEATTLE, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SmarTek21 LLC, SmarTek21 Product Holding, and its subsidiary IntelliTek.ai are leaders in digital engineering services, application modernization, and AI technology solutions for enterprises. We accelerate the mission critical revenue processes for enterprises. We announce today that Gartner has recognized SmarTek21 in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Conversational AI platforms. This comes after being a pioneer in the conversational AI market and recognized previously for two (2) years in a row in the Gartner Market Guide for Conversational Platforms.

SmarTek21 named in the first ever 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Conversational AI platforms

"The Gartner Magic Quadrant report comes at a time when enterprises are adopting automation through AI technologies at a rapid pace influenced by the pandemic and need to create always on, always available, conversational driven business flows for customers and employees," said Brad Rickman, CEO of SmarTek21. "We have found that one of the drivers to successful automation via conversational AI is the ability to create custom natural language processing (NLP) domains for individual customer and industry needs. Our IntelliTek.ai platform which includes SmartBotHub conversational AI platform enables custom NLP to be generated and used for more authentic and business driven use cases."

Further, Brad Rickman announced, "We have created several out of the box solutions on top of the IntelliTek.ai platform that are meeting specific enterprise needs today including our digital meeting assistant (Gina), knowledge worker cognitive search assistant, contact center agent and customer assistant. We have also created an industry specific set of use cases for the healthcare industry called IntelliTek Health."

One of key strengths of SmarTek21 is SmarTek21's robust data and system integration technology that is built into IntelliTek.ai to enable the end-to-end conversational AI use case flows that enterprises desire. Today and in the years to come, Enterprises will face many key challenges in their ability to capture, analyze, and utilize its data. According to Gartner, "Niche Players can often offer the best solutions to meet the needs of a particular and well-defined conversational AI use case. When a Niche Player is a good fit, it is likely to offer a much better price-to-value ratio and also a time-to-market advantage. They are not winning new customers across multiple regions or industries at the same pace as vendors in the other quadrants." This is where SmarTek21 plays a key role in an enterprises' data integration strategies.

View a complimentary copy of the Magic Quadrant report to learn more about Company SmarTek21's offering's strengths and cautions, among other providers' offerings, at SmarTek21 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Conversational AI platforms.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Conversational AI Platforms, Magnus Revang, Anthony Mullen, and Bern Elliot, Published 24 January 2022.

About SmarTek21, LLC

SmarTek21, LLC is an industry-leading provider of cloud hosted enterprise-class products and services for developing, deploying and managing smart intellibots. "Smart Services" are our portfolio of chatbot design, development, and deployment services for enterprises. SmartBotHub is an omni-channel and highly agile platform for interfacing into Enterprise applications and services to create compelling intellibot experiences. We have over 11 years of sophisticated UI and UE design and deployment experience across millions of end users with Fortune 500 companies. Learn more information at www.smartek21.com and www.intellitekhealth.com.

