BD Expands from Cancer Discovery and Diagnosis into Post-Treatment Monitoring with Acquisition of Cytognos from Vitro S.A.

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today announced it has completed the acquisition of Cytognos, a privately held company headquartered in Salamanca, Spain, specializing in flow cytometry solutions for blood cancer diagnosis, minimal residual disease (MRD) detection and immune monitoring research for blood diseases.

The acquisition of Cytognos accelerates BD's strategy to support chronic disease management by expanding its portfolio of blood cancer diagnostics, immune assessment tests and informatics to address patient, clinician and care provider needs to better understand the immune system, immune response and MRD. By monitoring for MRD, lab managers and physicians can detect low levels of cancer cells following treatment that alerts them if the disease is still present or if there is a signal of recurrence. This is a key element of the patient care continuum that helps clinicians and physicians recognize when cancer recurs and aids in the timely treatment of patients.

"As the understanding and treatment of cancer evolves and improves, the importance of monitoring post remission cancer survivors has become paramount to improve patient outcomes," said Puneet Sarin, worldwide president of BD Biosciences. "Cytognos' capabilities are complementary to those already developed by BD scientists to screen for the most common blood cancers and will enable BD to expand beyond cancer discovery and diagnosis into the monitoring phase of the patient's journey. We're building on our strong track record of identifying and executing on opportunities and then integrating those new products and businesses into our portfolio."

With the acquisition of Cytognos, BD gains exclusive access to advanced assays licensed from the EuroFlow™ Consortium, a scientifically independent network in the fields of hematology and immunology with scientists and researchers from more than 20 European universities and hospitals. BD has existing license agreements with EuroFlow for multiple other assays and the addition of the Cytognos assays further strengthens BD's 12-year licensing collaboration with EuroFlow.

"Cytognos has 25 years of experience successfully designing, developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative flow cytometry products for in vitro diagnostics and life science research use," said Fernando Martin de Lara, Cytognos CEO, who will continue as the business leader for this specific element of BDB's portfolio. "We are pleased to be joining a global health care leader with robust infrastructure and deep expertise to accelerate growth of a combined BD/Cytognos offering by expanding the reach of Cytognos' solutions."

Cytognos' key products increase BD's comprehensive portfolio of diagnostic and research solutions for certain types of cancers that use flow cytometry as the primary means of discovery, diagnosis and understanding, including lymphoma, leukemia and multiple myeloma. Cytognos IVD products are CE marked and available only in Europe and other countries where regulatory approval of the products has been obtained. They are not available for sale in the U.S. In addition, Cytognos provides several research assays for multiple myeloma MRD and immune monitoring, which expands BD's portfolio in this space. Cytognos' approximately 80 employees will join BD as a result of the acquisition.

Cytognos also brings sophisticated informatics solutions that will further BD's leadership in the growing area of immunology and enable the company to expand its flow informatics offerings. In a world of limited resources and increasing data and settings, Cytognos technology offers a powerful, intuitive way that provides a better understanding of patient data.

Cytognos, which is celebrating the 25-year anniversary since its foundation, was a division of Vitro, a Spanish diagnostics company that develops, produces and sells fully integrated reagents, hardware and software platforms.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The transaction is expected to be immaterial to BD's fiscal 2022 financial results. Cytognos financial results will be reported under the Biosciences business within the Life Sciences segment.

