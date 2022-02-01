BEVERLY HILLS DEBUTS IMPRESSIVE ROSTER OF NEW RESTAURANTS, RETAIL AND HOTEL EXPANSIONS WHILE PLAYING HOST TO GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED EVENTS The 5.71-square-mile city kicks-off another year of increased visitation and economic prosperity with citywide developments and buzzy events

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beverly Hills, America's famed, world-class city with village-like charm is off to an exciting start in 2022. From internationally recognized events to an increase in Michelin-starred chefs and celebrity hot spots, luxury retail redesigns and development of five-star hotels and residences, Beverly Hills is positioned to remain at the top of everyone's bucket list for years to come.

"Beverly Hills is Beautiful" at Beverly Canon Gardens (PRNewswire)

Beverly Hills kicks-off another year of increased visitation, economic prosperity, citywide development and buzzy events

"There has never been a greater influx of new and future development in Beverly Hills," said Julie Wagner, CEO of Beverly Hills Conference & Visitors Bureau. "We are attracting worldwide brands as a highly desirable growth destination and continuing to welcome visitors to our coveted Southern California oasis."

The West Coast outdoor edition of Frieze, an acclaimed art festival attended by the world's most influential artists, curators and art-lovers, will take place in Beverly Hills for the first time from February 17 – 20, 2022. Select hotels including The Beverly Hilton, The Maybourne Beverly Hills and Sixty Beverly Hills will offer guests exclusive packages during the festival. Visitors will have access to over 70 pieces of outdoor art located throughout the city's palm tree-lined streets, parks, and gardens. Additionally, with Super Bowl LVI coming to SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022, Beverly Hills will play host to A-list athletes and spectators alike with a wide array of special events and activities planned in celebration of the state-of-the-art stadium's first championship game and Greater LA's first Super Bowl in 29 years.

Event attendees will be met with one of the country's most exciting and growing culinary scenes. Already considered a premier food destination in the Los Angeles area, Beverly Hills will soon welcome over 10 new culinary concepts to its award-winning restaurant collection. Newcomers will join some of the world's most celebrated chefs and restaurants, including Wolfgang Puck's Spago and Cut, Jean-Georges Beverly Hills, MR CHOW and Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura.

Tatel, the buzzy Spanish import backed by superstar athletes Rafael Nadal, Cristiano Ronaldo and Pau Gasol, opened in November 2021. The stylish, sustainable steakhouse Matū from Sugarfish co-founder Jerry Greenberg opened in July 2021. Lauded chef Curtis Stone's beloved Michelin-starred Maude will reopen this month. Revered chef Daniel Boulud will debut his first West Coast restaurant in 2022 at the Mandarin Oriental Residences. Additional dining concepts coming soon to Beverly Hills include Tommy's, Maple & Ash, Jon and Vinny's, All'Antico Vinaio, Breadblok, Erewhon Market, Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream, Beverly Bar, Full Proof Pizza, My Thai Thing, Sweetgreen and Shake Shack.

The Golden Triangle, Beverly Hills' unrivaled luxury shopping district, has rebounded with an excitement that exceeds pre-pandemic times. "We're starting the year with a great deal of momentum after seeing lines of shoppers during the holiday season," remarked Two Rodeo Drive Director Bill Wiley. "Our most recent report with November 2021 data indicates double-digit growth over 2019 for retail sales including apparel, jewelry and watches."

The few available storefronts on world-renowned Rodeo Drive are now fully committed and include new boutiques from Brioni and Ferrari. "Beverly Hills remains the world's capitol of luxury shopping with an expanding selection of new boutiques, collections and rare pop-ups that are exclusive to Rodeo Drive from retailers like Cartier, Dior, Fendi and MCM," remarked Rodeo Drive Committee President Kathy Gohari. "Brands continue to invest in Rodeo Drive, and we're anticipating 2022 to be a marquee year. Residents and visitors will find newly remodeled spaces from retailers like Loro Piana and a second location from Louis Vuitton."

Home to more five-star hotels per square mile than any other city in the U.S., Beverly Hills recently welcomed The Maybourne Beverly Hills, the first international hotel from London's esteemed Maybourne Hotel Group. The hotel is currently undergoing a top-to-bottom renovation including the newly opened Whiskey & Cigar Bar and The Maybourne Bar, with a new rooftop dining concept, Ysabel Beverly Hills, opening this year. The Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel, has started a robust refurbishment set for completion by summer 2022. Mandarin Oriental Residences will debut in 2022 as the group's first residential-only project on the West Coast. One Beverly Hills, a 17.5-acre site by Lord Norman Foster and Foster + Partners, is planning a future opening with a hotel, residences and botanical gardens adjacent to The Beverly Hilton and Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills. In 2025, French luxury-goods purveyor LVMH will unveil the Cheval Blanc Beverly Hills hotel in the Golden triangle.

Media Contact

LoveBeverlyHills@quinn.pr

About Beverly Hills

Beverly Hills, a premier travel destination, is a charming, walkable and pet-friendly city with a village-like atmosphere that attracts people from around the globe. Visitors will find five-star hotel accommodations, world-class indoor/outdoor dining, acclaimed spas and unrivalled shopping, including the world-renowned Rodeo Drive, all within 5.71 square miles. The city's lush parks, outdoor plazas and wide, palm tree-lined streets frame a multitude of art, architecture and grand mansions. Learn more at LoveBeverlyHills.com or on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and Pinterest .

(PRNewsfoto/Beverly Hills Conference & Visitors Bureau) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Beverly Hills Conference & Visitors Bureau