Calling All Pet Owners - Fourth Annual Cadbury Bunny Tryouts are Open for Entries Past Cadbury "Bunnies" Create the First-Ever Judges Panel to Help Select the 2022 Finalists

HERSHEY, Pa., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cadbury Bunny Tryouts are returning for the fourth year with a new judges panel featuring none other than the beloved past winners. Beginning today through February 21, the Cadbury brand is calling on pet owners across the country to enter their pet(s) for the chance to be in the newest Cadbury Clucking Bunny commercial. This Easter season, the winner will grace screens across America, receive a $5,000 cash prize and bragging rights for life – but first you have to enter!

Cadbury Bunny Tryouts Judges Panel

Grab those bunny ears, snap a photo and enter here to make sure your pet has a chance for the fame and glory. This is your pets' chance to win a spot on the big screen and become a member of a one-of-a-kind bunny-eared club and join past winners Henri the English Bulldog (2019), Lieutenant Dan (2020) and Betty the Frog (2021) as the next Cadbury Bunny.

For the first time in Bunny Tryouts history, these former "bunnies" are returning to the competition to form the first-ever Cadbury Bunny Tryouts Judges Panel, to help narrow down the rest and select this year's finalists.

Judge's tips for entering:

Henri the English Bulldog (2019) – The "OB" (original bunny) is back and advises all pet owners to capture the personality of their pet in their entry with fun faces.

Lieutenant Dan (2020) – Mr. Perseverance is back with that loveable smile and his tip is to be sure to tell us why your pet is special.

Betty the Frog (2021) – Betty is bringing girl-power to the judges panel and her tip is to let your uniqueness shine through in your entry photo.

"We are thrilled to be invited back this year and are ready to hop in to help Cadbury kick off the 4th Annual Cadbury Bunny Tryouts," said the members of the 2022 Cadbury Bunny Tryouts Judges Panel. "We can't wait to see the wide variety of pets who show off their ears. Good luck to all of the contestants entering this year's competition!"

Do you want to help pick this year's Cadbury Bunny? Join the all-star judges and vote!

Voting opens on March 8 and runs through March 22. The new Cadbury Bunny will be announced on March 29 and featured in the iconic Cadbury Clucking Bunny commercial this spring.

Contestants can enter their pets into the competition at (bunnytryouts.cadburyusa.com) and get the latest information on Cadbury USA at:

Contest Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open only to legal residents of the 50 US/DC, 18 years of age or older at time of entry. Void where prohibited. Contest Photo Submission Phase begins 12:00:01 PM ET on 2/1/22 and ends at 11:59:59 PM ET on 2/21/22. The Photo Submission Phase is followed by a Judging Phase that begins on 2/22/22 and ends 2/23/22 to determine up to 20 semi-finalists. Each semi-finalist must participate in the Video Submission Phase that begins at 12:00:01 AM ET on 2/24/22 and ends at 11:59:59 PM ET on 2/28/22; followed by the Video Judging Phase that begins 3/1/22 and ends 3/3/22 to determine the 10 finalists. The 10 finalists' Videos will then be posted for a public Voting Phase that begins at 12:00:01 AM ET on 3/8/22 and ends at 11:59:59 PM ET on 3/22/22. Click here for full Official Rules and complete details, including entry method, entry requirements (including Photo and Video Submission guidelines and requirements), judging criteria and process, semi-finalist, finalist, and winner selection, and prize description and conditions. To win the prize, winning pet featured in Photo Submission and Video Submission must be able to perform for camera and remain reasonably stationary while wearing bunny ears. Sponsor: The Hershey Company, 19 E. Chocolate Ave., Hershey, PA.

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company is headquartered in Hershey, Pa., and is an industry-leading snacks company known for bringing goodness to the world through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to help children succeed. Hershey has approximately 17,000 employees around the world who work every day to deliver delicious, quality products. The company has more than 90 brands around the world that drive more than $8 billion in annual revenues, including such iconic brand names as Hershey's, Reese's, Kit Kat®, Jolly Rancher, Ice Breakers, SkinnyPop, and Pirate's Booty.

"The Hershey Company sells Cadbury products under license from Cadbury UK Ltd."

For more than 125 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. Hershey founder, Milton Hershey, created the Milton Hershey School in 1909 and since then the company has focused on helping children succeed.

To learn more visit www.thehersheycompany.com

