Exact Sciences to participate in February investor conferences

Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 5:00 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago

MADISON, Wis., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Exact Sciences Corp. (Nasdaq: EXAS) today announced that company management will participate in the following virtual conferences and invited investors to participate by webcast.

(PRNewsfoto/Exact Sciences Corporation)(PRNewswire)
  • SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference
    Fireside Chat on Friday, February 18, 2022 at 1:40 p.m. ET
  • Citi Healthcare Conference
    Fireside Chat on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 2:45 p.m. ET

The webcasts can be accessed in the investor relations section of Exact Sciences' website at www.exactsciences.com.

About Exact Sciences Corp.
A leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, Exact Sciences relentlessly pursues smarter solutions providing the clarity to take life-changing action, earlier. Building on the success of Cologuard and Oncotype DX, Exact Sciences is investing in its product pipeline to take on some of the deadliest cancers and improve patient care. Exact Sciences unites visionary collaborators to help advance the fight against cancer. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.exactsciences.com, follow Exact Sciences on Twitter @ExactSciences, or find Exact Sciences on Facebook.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/exact-sciences-to-participate-in-february-investor-conferences-301472417.html

