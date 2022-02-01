ImmuneID Appoints Jeremiah Degenhardt, Ph.D., as SVP Computational Biology

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ImmuneID - a biopharmaceutical company that uses existing antibody responses to rapidly unveil the complexities of the immune system, thereby revealing pathways leading to precise, transformative therapies - today announced the appointment of Jeremiah Degenhardt, Ph.D., as Senior Vice President, Computational Biology. In this new role, Dr. Degenhardt will oversee the data management, bioinformatics and machine learning/AI activities at ImmuneID. He will have responsibility for developing and growing the company's informatics infrastructure, including the high-throughput screening aiSPIRE platform using artificial intelligence, to support analysis, interpretation and modeling of all data generated by ImmuneID. Through aiSPIRE, ImmuneID will utilize the platform to comprehensively reveal immune system exposures, generate highly specific patient and population insights and determine the underlying cause of disease as the foundation for a discovery and development pipeline that will deliver the right therapy to the right patient at the right time.

"Jeremiah brings to ImmuneID deep experience in translational sciences and powerful knowledge of bioinformatics," said Annalisa D'Andrea, Ph.D., President and Chief Scientific Officer of ImmuneID. "His decades of expertise in target discovery and data analytics, coupled with a proven track record of developing strategies and building analysis solutions for a diverse range of 'omics data, will be vital as we advance our aiSPIRE platform to comprehensively profile immune system exposure and enable precision immunology."

Dr. Degenhardt joins ImmuneID from Maverick Therapeutics, where he was Vice President of Translational Oncology & Bioinformatics, a member of the executive team, and a member of the Joint Steering Committee with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company. At Maverick he played a pivotal role in designing and communicating the company's target and indication prioritization strategy. Prior to Maverick, he held roles of increasing responsibility focused on the development and deployment of computational infrastructure supporting genomics, bioinformatics and biomarker discovery programs at Genentech, Onyx Pharmaceuticals and Gilead Sciences. Dr. Degenhardt also provided expert counsel in areas including genomics, bioinformatics and computational infrastructure at Identify Genomics. He received a B.S. in zoology from the University of Idaho and a Ph.D. in computational biology from Cornell University.

"ImmuneID is poised to usher in a new era of immune system insights to provide the foundation for discovering and developing precise, novel therapies," said Dr. Degenhardt. "I look forward to joining this passionate team and working together to build our world-class understanding of human immune system responses."

Dr. Degenhardt's addition to the leadership team follows the appointment of James S. Scibetta as Chief Executive Officer in September 2021 and Dr. D'Andrea as President and CSO in April 2021.

ImmuneID's aiSPIRE platform screens billions of antibody-target interactions while concurrently applying AI to comprehensively reveal the history of immune responses in each patient. ImmuneID combines this proprietary data with deep patient-specific clinical findings and private and public 'omics data to develop a better understanding of the biology of a disease, identify disease-driving pathways and meaningfully segment patient populations to discover novel clinical targets and predict personalized routes of disease progression.

ImmuneID is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to rapidly illuminating and untangling the complexities of the immune system, revealing the pathways leading to precise, transformative therapies for the most challenging conditions in autoimmunity and other serious diseases. ImmuneID was founded in 2020 by Longwood Fund and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. To learn more, please visit www.immuneidrx.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

