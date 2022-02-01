KISS Colors & Care Partners with Rapper and Actor Bow Wow for a Celebrity Ambassadorship

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KISS Colors & Care, an innovative, high-performance textured hair care brand from KISS Products Inc., is thrilled to announce its partnership with rapper and actor Bow Wow for the brand's men's collection in 2022.

KISS Colors & Care x Bow Wow

KISS Colors & Care believes your hair is a source of power and celebrates self-expression through hair, making the partnership with Bow Wow a natural fit. "From the jump, I've been a fan of the KISS brand and everything they do to help us push the culture through hair. I knew from day one, our collaboration would be the perfect fit because I know they care about their customers and giving them the best, top-of-the-line, products," said Bow Wow (Shad Moss). Bow Wow will be serving as a brand ambassador and content creator through editorial, press, and store events throughout the year.

The partnership with the iconic rapper will include five products, all available on KISSColors.com, Walmart.com, and select Walmart and Kroger stores. The collection consists of Power Wave Crushed Velvet Durags in burgundy and black, Twist King Styling Tool, and launching later this spring, Power Wave Boar Brushes in palm-sized and with a handle. In addition to this collection, Bow Wow and KISS Colors & Care will inspire consumers with the story of his hair evolution, and empower them to elevate their own.

The KISS Colors & Care Twist King is an innovative tool to help twist, coil, and loc natural hair, with 2X the durability of traditional twist sponges.





The Power Wave Boar Brushes are made with high-density 100% natural boar bristles to add natural shine and enhance deep continuous waves.





The high-compression Power Wave Durags are a fashionable way to maintain 360 waves, braids, and smooth, sleek styles.

"Here at KISS, we have been long-time fans of Bow Wow, inspired by his creativity and personal style. He is an iconic figure who has influenced generations of consumers through his music and films. He is the ideal partner for the brand's new men's collection. Bow Wow embraces the power of self-expression through not only his work but his style, particularly his ever-evolving hairstyles. This spirit is the heart of our KISS Color & Care brand," said SVP of Marketing Annette DeVita-Goldstein.

For more information, please visit the brand at KISSColors.com and on social @KISSColors.

About KISS

KISS is the world's leading manufacturer and distributor of fashion nails and is the market leader in both fashion nails and false eyelashes in the U.S. KISS offers innovative, accessible, easy to use, salon-quality beauty products including fashion nails, false eyelashes, color cosmetics, hair styling tools, hair care, hair accessories and more. KISS brings the power of self-care home for all people. KISS products are available at mass and drug retailers nationwide. For more information visit www.KISSusa.com.

KISS Colors & Care x Bow Wow Collection

KISS Colors & Care

