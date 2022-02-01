Life Time Expands Chicago Presence with Opening of First Downtown Chicago Athletic Resort at River North Wellness pioneer opens 126,000-square-foot destination at One Chicago; 39,000 square-foot Life Time Work premium coworking space will debut this spring, creating ultimate whole health experience

CHICAGO, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time, the nation's premier Healthy Way of Life brand (NYSE: LTH), today announced its new Chicago flagship and first-of-its-kind healthy lifestyle destination in downtown Chicago is now open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Life Time River North at One Chicago is located at 15 West Chicago Avenue within the new One Chicago development – the city's tallest residential building.

Life Time River North was designed with healthy living top-of-mind for kids and adults alike. The club spans 126,000-square-feet across two floors with truly unparalleled, healthy way of life experiences and amenities. Later this spring, Life Time will also bring Life Time Work, its premium coworking experience to the city and ninth location nationwide. Life Time Work is the first and only coworking concept that combines exceptional working spaces and amenities focused on whole health with a world-class athletic resort experience.

"We could not be more excited to bring Life Time to downtown Chicago, joining our 160 clubs in North America as we help even more people live healthy, happy lives—at a time when our personal health has never been more important," said Jeff Zwiefel, Life Time President and Chief Operating Officer. "Our Life Time River North destination is a game changer in Chicago and illustrative of how we'll continue growing in urban markets with our planned New York City, Atlanta and Brooklyn openings later this year."

With this new opening, Life Time River North brings everything anyone could dream of from 90 days to 90+ years in healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Highlights include:

Life Time memberships start at $249 per month for adults with the ability to add additional members and Kids memberships as well. Additionally, Life Time has launched a new, one-day membership for all destinations, including River North. Life Time Work memberships start at $579, which includes access to all Life Time destinations. To join the waitlist for Life Time Work, visit www.work.lifetime.life.

"We are thrilled to bring Life Time River North at One Chicago to life with JDL, our partner and well-known Chicago-based development company," said Parham Javaheri, Life Time Executive Vice President and Chief Property Development Officer. "For more than 20 years, JDL has focused on developing luxury high-rise apartments and condominiums, urban retail and mixed-use, single-family homes, townhomes and student housing and together, we're transforming this downtown Chicago area."

Life Time debuted in Greater Chicago in 2000 with the opening of its Schaumburg location. Now with Life Time River North, the company operates 12 athletic resorts in the market and later this year will open its 13th location, in Lake Zurich. Life Time has a 30-year track record of building and operating large-scale wellness destinations including greenfield sites, mall re-developments, and vertical residential projects as well as growth opportunities through strategic acquisitions in highly desirable areas.

About Life Time®

Over nearly 30 years, Life Time (NYSE: LTH) has reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. More than 30,000 Life Time professionals are dedicated to providing the best programs and experiences at more than 160 Life Time athletic resort destinations in the United States and Canada, and via a complementary, comprehensive digital platform and portfolio of iconic athletic events – all with the objective of inspiring healthier, happier lives.

