McDermott Appoints Michael McKelvy President and CEO

HOUSTON, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- McDermott International, Ltd today announced Michael McKelvy has been named President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. He will also serve as a member of McDermott's Board of Directors. Lee McIntire, who has been serving as interim CEO since June 2021, will continue as a member of McDermott's Board of Directors.

"Michael joins McDermott at a pivotal time for the company as significant contract wins reflect increasing demand for McDermott's diversified and integrated solutions," said Nils Larsen, Chairman of McDermott's Board of Directors. "His track record of international leadership and award-winning engineering, procurement and construction expertise will guide McDermott's talented global workforce as the momentum builds."

McKelvy has spent more than three decades working in the engineering and construction industry across the U.S. and international markets, including Europe and the Middle East. He previously led Gilbane Building Company as President and CEO since 2014 where he was instrumental in record growth, profitable operations and a strong customer commitment.

"McDermott's business model and commercial strategy carve out a unique position to further capitalize on the changing industry dynamics and facilitate the energy transition," McKelvy said. "I am eager and enthusiastic to join this already-robust leadership team and continue their progress to strengthen the portfolio and forge a new path for the industry."

Prior to joining Gilbane, McKelvy spent 26 years at CH2M Hill where he held multiple leadership positions and ultimately became Chief Delivery Officer of the company. In this position, he was responsible for project execution across all domestic and global regions with oversight of risk, safety, security, procurement and quality. He spent his early career in operations as an architect and project manager at C.H. Guernsey & Company and Lockwood Greene, which became part of CH2M Hill.

McKelvy currently serves on the Board of Directors for RPS Group PLC, a leading global professional services firm. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Design from the University of Oklahoma and a Bachelor of Architecture from Louisiana Tech University. He completed executive management programs at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, University of Michigan Ross School of Business, Thunderbird School of Global Management, Stanford University Graduate School of Business and Babson College.

McDermott is a premier, fully-integrated provider of engineering and construction solutions to the energy industry. Our customers trust our technology-driven approach engineered to responsibly harness and transform global energy resources into the products the world needs. From concept to commissioning, McDermott's innovative expertise and capabilities advance the next generation of global energy infrastructure—empowering a brighter, more sustainable future for us all. Operating in over 54 countries, McDermott's locally-focused and globally-integrated resources include more than 30,000 employees, a diversified fleet of specialty marine construction vessels and fabrication facilities around the world. To learn more, visit www.mcdermott.com.

