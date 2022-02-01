Peter J. Weber joins Spire Capital Partners As Operating Partner

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spire Capital Partners announced today that Peter J. Weber has joined the firm as an Operating Partner. Peter brings accomplished leadership experience, strong management and operating skills, and deep information technology services industry expertise. He will work alongside the Spire Capital Partners team to source new investments and work with the funds' portfolio companies, with a specific concentration in technology-enabled services.

Peter has served as the Chief Executive Officer of numerous technology companies. He founded SevenSpace in 2000 to provide remote application hosting and managed services. He operated as its CEO for five years, and the company was subsequently acquired by Sun Microsystems. Peter then served as Senior Vice President of Services at Sun Microsystems, where he shared P&L responsibility for the $5 billion Services business unit. In 2008, he partnered with Spire Capital to acquire Carpathia Hosting and served as its CEO. Under Peter's leadership, Carpathia grew revenue over 500%, expanded EBITDA margins from 25% to 40%, built an industry-leading management team, and successfully exited the business to QTS Realty Trust in 2015. Since 2016, Peter has served as Executive Chairman and CEO at Curvature and an Advisor to private equity firms.

"Peter is a talented leader with a strong track record of driving strategy, growth and operational excellence in technology services companies," said Andy Armstrong, Partner at Spire Capital Partners. "We were fortunate to experience this first-hand with his leadership at Carpathia as Carpathia became one of the most successful investments at Spire. Peter's vast experience as an entrepreneur and executive, deep industry knowledge, and diverse relationships will be a tremendous resource to our funds' technology-enabled services strategy as we continue to invest in building our industry vertical exposure and expertise."

"The technology-enabled services sector is an increasingly important vertical for our firm, and we seek to be the preferred partner for entrepreneurs and management teams in the lower middle market," said Sean White, a Spire Capital Partner. "Peter has been an excellent CEO and partner to Spire Capital Partners over the years. His impact will be felt immediately on our efforts to identify attractive investment opportunities, establish trust-based partnerships with entrepreneurs, and work closely with management teams to create value in our portfolio companies."

"Spire Capital Partners has long been recognized for building strong, growing, and sustainable businesses in the lower middle market," said Peter. "I have worked alongside all of the Spire Capital Partners for numerous years; they are a partner to management, have keen insight to their markets, and have a strong track record of creating value at their portfolio companies. I look forward to working with this team and all of their executives, investors and managers."

Mr. Weber is also the founder of several different entrepreneurial ventures and was a recipient of the Kauffman Fellowship; a program focused on developing the next generation of venture capital leaders and entrepreneurs. He holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst and an MBA from the Harvard Business School.

Spire Capital Partners (https://spirecapital.com) is an active and experienced private equity firm with an investment focus in lower middle market companies within the technology-enabled business services, media, communications, and education sectors. Spire Capital Partners was founded on the principle of partnering with management teams and founders to help effectuate the next stage of growth for their companies. Spire Capital Partner professionals have a broad array of past operating, investing, and advisory experiences that they leverage to assist portfolio companies in accelerating growth, guiding strategic direction, and executing their business plans.

Spire Capital Partners is a New York-based investment advisor registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Investment Act of 1940. Market conditions can vary over time, and past fund performance does not guarantee future fund results.

